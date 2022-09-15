Full Al Mazrah map and points of interest in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 is set to be the next evolution of battle royale in Call of Duty. It’s launching in a few months, but you can get a bird’s eye view of the new map, Al Mazrah, right now. Check out the full map and list of its points of interest right here.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Full Al Mazrah Map

Image via Call of Duty

We got our first look at the Warzone 2.0 map and locations thanks to a leak just ahead of the official reveal, but now the full image is out there for everyone to peruse. Taking a look at the image above, you can see a variety of biomes even from just the aerial view. There’s a lot of water to complement the new underwater combat mechanics in Modern Warfare 2, plus urban and more rural areas to battle over. For a few more sneak peeks at a Warzone 2.0 match in action, you can also check out the new Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trailer.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah Points Of Interest

If you care to count locations in the map image, you’ll come up with a total of 18 points of interest. These POIs emphasize the variety at play here, with the aforementioned watery areas as well as winding caves and clustered settlements. Given Observatory’s central location on the map, we imagine that will be a pretty hot drop for most players. The full list of POIs is as follows:

Ahkdar Village

Airport

Al Mazrah City

Al Sharim Pass

Caves

Cemetery

Fortress

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Oasis

Observatory

Port

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Sa’id City

Sarrif Bay

Sawah Village

Taraq Village

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Release Date & Platforms

It won’t be too much longer before you can explore all these places yourself. The Warzone 2.0 release date is Wednesday, November 16 — that’s just over two weeks after Modern Warfare 2 releases itself. It’ll be playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Anyone who spent a lot of time with the original Warzone will want to know that skins will not transfer to the new game.