Full DMZ Mission List with Rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a lot of missions for players to undertake. Completing these missions provide players with lucrative items that can help in their progress with the game and be the best of them all. There are a lot of missions as well as rewards in the DMZ mode. To help you out here’s a guide detailing all of these missions as well as the rewards you will get by completing them.

Related: New DMZ missions are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but not all players will be able to access them

Warzone 2.0 DMZ All Faction Missions and Rewards List

The missions in the DMZ mode are faction-based and can be obtained from three of them. They are- Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous. The faction missions are also divided into five tiers. Completing the lower tier ones will give you access to the higher tiers that have better rewards but are also more difficult to complete. Here’s the full list of all the faction missions and their rewards in DMZ:

All Legion Faction Missions

Mission Tier Tasks Rewards Al-Qatala Informant 1 Activate one UAV Tower M4 (Contraband) + 5000 XP Locate and Scavenge 1 Find and loot five caches



Loot five items into your backpack Pseudo-Private Emblem + 5000 XP Make Contact 1 Use the Tac-map and ping a contract phone



Find a contract phone and download the intel Double XP Token + 5000 XP Storm the Stronghold 1 Acquire a stronghold keycard



Clear a Stronghold of enemy combatants



Extract the White Lotus Intel found on Stronghold Guards Pendulum Blueprint + 5000 XP Anti-Air 2 Capture a SAM site



Wait for your SAM site to shoot down an airplane



Loot a dropped supply drop RPK (Contraband) + 7500 XP Big Spender 2 Acquire $60,000 in cash



Spend $60,000 at a shop

Cavern Boat Dock Shack key + 7500 XP Buried Barrels 2 Complete a Secure Radioactive Material contract



Loot four items from Radioactive caches SP- R 208 (Contraband) + 7500 XP Data Collection 2 Find and loot a Computer



Extract four thumb drives



Extract five hard drives FTac Recon (Contraband) + 7500 XP Frame Job 2 Purchase an LTV with a turret at a shop



Use the LTV turret to kill ten enemies in Akhdar Village



Destroy the LTV in Mawizeh Marsh Anonymous Operator Skin + 7500 XP Junker 2 Destroy six vehicles Pseudo-Private Calling Card + 7500 XP Commanding Intel 3 Acquire a Secure Intel contract



Complete a Secure intel contract to reveal the location of an enemy commander



Kill a commander Observers Emblem + 10,000 XP Dead Drop 3 Travel to Al-Mazrah city



Deliver 20 pieces of lethal equipment to the Dumpster Dead Drop in Sarwana Hotel Alley, north of the Al-Mazrah city post office Traveler’s Luggage Key + 10,000 XP Fort Scout 3 Travel to Al Bagra Fortress



Loot 12 caches in Al Bagra Fortress



Kill 30 enemies in Al Bagra Fortress

.50 GS (Contraband) + 10,000 XP Good Fortune 3 Unlock Room 302 on the top floor of the Sawah hotel



Loot and extract the golden .50 GS from the Sawah hotel TAQ- M (Contrband) + 10,000 XP No Rushing 3 Kill ten enemies at Al-Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod



Shoot down three reinforcement choppers at Al Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod ‘Tycoon’ Basilisk Blueprint+ 20,000 XP Recon Flyover 3 Acquire a recon drone



Tag 20 enemies with a recon drone at Hafid Port



Kill 30 enemies at Hafid port Signal 50 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP Tactical Extraction 3 Extract 13 Gas Grenades



Extract 11 Flash Grenades



Extract 7 Snapshot Grenades B.C Toolbox Key + 10,000 XP Intelligence Control 4 Have five UAV towers active at the same time Hydro Island computer key Joy Ride 4 Kill 30 enemies while on the roof of a moving vehicle at Al Sharim Pass



Kill 30 enemies while leaning out of a movie vehicle at Sarrif Bay TAQ- V( Contraband) + 15,000 XP Junkyard 4 Destroy seven vehicles in close succession four times Observers Calling Card + 15,000 XP Last Minute Evac 4 Acquire a Durable Gas Mask



Exfil three times using the final exfil with $60,000 cash Double Weapon XP token + 15,000 XP Mechanic 4 Deliver 26 Blow Torches to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station



Deliver 30 Jumper Cables to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station



Deliver 14 Car Batteries to the dumpster dead drop north of Al Malik International RPK (Contraand) + 15,000 XP Poisoned Well 4 Acquire 6 Gas Grenades in one deployment



Throw 6 Gas Grenades into the open water wells in Zarqwa Hydroelectric in one deployment Blood Soaked Operator Skin + 15,000 XP Pyromaniac 4 Deliver 20 Gas Cans to the dumpster dead drop at the train depot between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil



Extract 24 Molotovs or Thermite Grenades



Extract 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents Double XP token + 15,000 XP All Clear 5 Unlock 5 Strongholds in one deployment



Clear 5 Strongholds in one deployment Lachmann-762 (Contraband) + 20000 XP All Fired Up 5 Extract 3500 Pistol/SMG ammo



Extract 6500 AR/LMG ammo



Extract 1200 Shotgun ammo Punishment Calling Card + 20,000 XP Battle Rivals 5 Kill 81 enemies with an FTac Recon with a Thermo-Optic X9 attached in Sa’id City



Kill 30 operators with an FTac Recon with a 419mm EXF Barrel attached Special Ops Relay Station key + 20,000 XP Contractual Obligations 5 Complete eight unique contracts in a single deployment Control Tower key + 20,000 XP Good Prep 5 Deliver 90 Gas Masks to any dumpster dead drop



Extract 100 Radiation Blockers Expedite 12 (Contraband) + 20,000 XP Nail in the Coffin 5 Park a vehicle at all 4 gas stations in Zarqwa Hydroelectric



Plant a charge at each gas station on Zarqwa Hydroelectric with a parked vehicle



When all charges are set, climb to the second level of the radio tower in Zarqwa Hydroelectric and detonate Harbinger (Blueprint) + 20,000 XP Thirst For Knowledge 5 Complete 5 contracts each in less than one minute Swamp Gas Vehicle Skin + 20,000 XP

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode offers rare respite amidst a Warzone

All White Lotus Faction Missions

Mission Tier Task Rewards Badge of Honor 1 Acquire a Basilisk, commonly found in police stations



Kill 13 enemies with headshots using a Basilisk Basilisk (Contraband) + 5000 XP Convenience 1 Fuel and repair vehicles at five gas stations



Extract seven Gas Cans Kushaak Construction Warehouse key +

5000 XP Demolitions 1 Acquire a Destroy Supplies contract



Complete a Destroy Supplies contract



Open a Safe Double Weapon XP Token + 5000 XP Fully Encumbered 1 Extract with a full backpack RAPP H (Contraband) + 5000 XP Flight Recon 1 Land a Light Helo at the Hafid Port helipad



Download the Light Helo’s flight path data



Extract the Light Helo’s flight path data Steel Ghost Blueprint + 10,000 XP Health Conscious 1 Loot a medicine cabinet



Extract nine Stims



Extract six Bandages White Lotus Emblem + 5000 XP World Traveler 1 Travel to six different POIs in one deployment M16 (Contraband) + 5000 XP Bag ‘Em and Tag ‘Em 2 Loot and extract four enemy Dog Tags



Loot and extract two pieces of Black Mous Intel from Rohan Oil EBR-14 (Contraband) + 7500 XP Bombing Run 2 Exfil with six Killstreaks in one deployment Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox key + 7500 XP Death From Above 2 Buy a Precision Airstrike from a Shop



Use Precision Airstrikes to kill ten enemies Stronghold Keycard + 7500 XP Hit and Run 2 Run over 16 enemies with a vehicle



Fully refuel and repair a vehicle at a gas station LA-B 330 (Contraband) + 7500 XP Hostage Rescue 2 Complete a Rescue Hostage contract



Exfil with the hostage evac helo 30 Minute Double XP + 7500 XP Intel Executed 2 Activate 5 UAV Towers



Kill 20 enemies pinged by UAV Towers White Lotus Calling Card + 7500 XP Two Birds 2 Travel to Al-Safwa Quarry



Kill 18 enemies in the Quarry



Destroy 2 reinforcement helicopters in Al-Safwa Quarry Defuse Operator Skin + 15,000 XP Air Supremacy 3 Control 3 SAM sites simultaneously Low Profile Calling Card + 10,000 XP Fast and Strong 3 Unlock a Stronghold door with a keycard



Clear 3 Strongholds each in under 15 seconds after unlocking the Stronghold Bryson 890 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP Mall Rat 3 Kill 20 enemies in the Sa’id City mall without being downed



Kill 3 operators in the Sa’id City mall Double Weapon XP Token + 10,000 XP Medical Mule 3 Deliver 20 Stims to the dumpster dead drop northeast of Al Sammam Cemetery



Deliver 10 Emergency Rations to a dumpster dead drop north of Al Sammam Cemetery



Extract 5 Self Revives 556 Icarus (Contraband) + 10,000 XP Pathfinder 3 Loot the GPS Tracker from the dumpster dead drop near the Sa’id City Mall



Travel to every POI while carrying the GPS Tracker in one deployment



Extract the GPS Tracker Horde Breaker Blueprint + 20,000 XP Robin Hood 3 Open 3 safes in one deployment



Extract 100k on a single teammate in one deployment Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key +10,000 XP Unearthed Acquire a key from the Crane Control Room in Al Safwa Quarry



Unlock the Crane Building Base



Extract the Quarry Operations Folder in the Crane Control Room Kushaak Construction Warehouse Key + 10,000 XP Caved In 4 Enter the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves by boat



Loot and extract the Smuggling Records in the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves



Place Sensitive Documents at the original location of the Smuggling Records in the same deployment Anti-Medic Operator Skin + 35000 XP Cover No Concealment 4 Snapshot 8 enemies in locked Strongholds using a Snapshop Grenade



Kill 20 enemies in locked Strongholds Sawah Hotel Room 303 Key + 15000 XP Grenade Supplier 4 Deliver 7 Proximity Mines or Claymores to the dumpster dead drop between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil



Deliver 5 Thermite Grenades to the dumpster dead drop in Al-Mazrah City in one deployment



Extract 13 Frag Grenades in one deployment Double XP Token + 15000 XP Heavy Gunner 4 Kill 25 enemies with an HCR 56 at Al-Sharim Pass



Kill 10 armored enemies with an HCR 56 War for Peace Calling Card + 15,000 XP Hero Run 4 Complete 3 Rescue Hostage contracts each in under 2:00 minutes Gray Matter Vehicle Skin + 15,000 XP Omnivore 4 Kill 35 armored enemies in Sawah Village



Kill 15 enemies wielding riot shields in Al-Mazrah City



Kill 4 enemy helicopters SO-14 (Contraband) + 15000 XP Clean House 5 Unlock and clear the Kushaak Construction Warehouse



Unlock and clear the Downtown Post Office in the same deployment



Unlock and clear the US Embassy Main Building in the same deployment Double Weapon XP Token + 20000 XP Close Quarters 5 Kill 50 enemies with a Bryson 800 with a Sawed-Off Mod in Mawizeh Marsh



Kill 30 operators with a Bryson 800 with an 8″ XRK CQB Barrel



Melee kill 3 operators with a Bryson 800 with a Vulture Claw Breacher attached Low Profile Emblem + 20,000 XP Deadlines 5 Complete 4 contracts in under 5:00 minutes Al Bagra Underground key + 20,000 XP Humanitarian Relief 5 Deliver 40 Bandages to the dumpster dead drop in Sa’id City



Extract 25 Self Revives Extract 40 bottles of Aspirin X13 Auto (Contraband) + 20000 XP Massive Stock 5 Kill 20 enemies with a 556 Icarus with a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, an FTac SB, a Vortex-90, and Corio Precio Factory attached in Zaya Observatory at 150+ meters



Kill 10 operators with headshots with a 556 Icarus with a Vortex-90, an FTac SB, and a Bipod V9 Grip attached

Kill 20 operators with a 556 Icarus with a Bipod V9 Grip, a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, and a Corio Precio Factory attached at 100+ meters

556 Icarus (Contraband)

+ 20000 XP The Route Forward 5 Loot 7 Tracking Devices from the Al-Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop



Plant 7 Tracking Devices on the AQ trucks in Sattiq Caves in one deployment



Travel to the server rack in the bunker in Sattiq Caves and download the data Chisel Blueprint + 40,000 XP Weight Limit 5 Exfil with a full backpack and a full loadout 8 times Fanning East 1 Calling Card +

20000 XP

All Black Mous Faction Missions