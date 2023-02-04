Full DMZ Mission List with Rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
All the deets.
The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a lot of missions for players to undertake. Completing these missions provide players with lucrative items that can help in their progress with the game and be the best of them all. There are a lot of missions as well as rewards in the DMZ mode. To help you out here’s a guide detailing all of these missions as well as the rewards you will get by completing them.
Related: New DMZ missions are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but not all players will be able to access them
Warzone 2.0 DMZ All Faction Missions and Rewards List
The missions in the DMZ mode are faction-based and can be obtained from three of them. They are- Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous. The faction missions are also divided into five tiers. Completing the lower tier ones will give you access to the higher tiers that have better rewards but are also more difficult to complete. Here’s the full list of all the faction missions and their rewards in DMZ:
All Legion Faction Missions
|Mission
|Tier
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Al-Qatala Informant
|1
|Activate one UAV Tower
|M4 (Contraband) + 5000 XP
|Locate and Scavenge
|1
|Find and loot five caches
Loot five items into your backpack
|Pseudo-Private Emblem + 5000 XP
|Make Contact
|1
|Use the Tac-map and ping a contract phone
Find a contract phone and download the intel
|Double XP Token + 5000 XP
|Storm the Stronghold
|1
|Acquire a stronghold keycard
Clear a Stronghold of enemy combatants
Extract the White Lotus Intel found on Stronghold Guards
|Pendulum Blueprint + 5000 XP
|Anti-Air
|2
|Capture a SAM site
Wait for your SAM site to shoot down an airplane
Loot a dropped supply drop
|RPK (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Big Spender
|2
|Acquire $60,000 in cash
Spend $60,000 at a shop
|Cavern Boat Dock Shack key + 7500 XP
|Buried Barrels
|2
|Complete a Secure Radioactive Material contract
Loot four items from Radioactive caches
|SP- R 208 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Data Collection
|2
|Find and loot a Computer
Extract four thumb drives
Extract five hard drives
|FTac Recon (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Frame Job
|2
|Purchase an LTV with a turret at a shop
Use the LTV turret to kill ten enemies in Akhdar Village
Destroy the LTV in Mawizeh Marsh
|Anonymous Operator Skin + 7500 XP
|Junker
|2
|Destroy six vehicles
|Pseudo-Private Calling Card + 7500 XP
|Commanding Intel
|3
|Acquire a Secure Intel contract
Complete a Secure intel contract to reveal the location of an enemy commander
Kill a commander
|Observers Emblem + 10,000 XP
|Dead Drop
|3
|Travel to Al-Mazrah city
Deliver 20 pieces of lethal equipment to the Dumpster Dead Drop in Sarwana Hotel Alley, north of the Al-Mazrah city post office
|Traveler’s Luggage Key + 10,000 XP
|Fort Scout
|3
|Travel to Al Bagra Fortress
Loot 12 caches in Al Bagra Fortress
Kill 30 enemies in Al Bagra Fortress
|.50 GS (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
|Good Fortune
|3
|Unlock Room 302 on the top floor of the Sawah hotel
Loot and extract the golden .50 GS from the Sawah hotel
|TAQ- M (Contrband) + 10,000 XP
|No Rushing
|3
|Kill ten enemies at Al-Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod
Shoot down three reinforcement choppers at Al Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod
|‘Tycoon’ Basilisk Blueprint+ 20,000 XP
|Recon Flyover
|3
|Acquire a recon drone
Tag 20 enemies with a recon drone at Hafid Port
Kill 30 enemies at Hafid port
|Signal 50 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
|Tactical Extraction
|3
|Extract 13 Gas Grenades
Extract 11 Flash Grenades
Extract 7 Snapshot Grenades
|B.C Toolbox Key + 10,000 XP
|Intelligence Control
|4
|Have five UAV towers active at the same time
|Hydro Island computer key
|Joy Ride
|4
|Kill 30 enemies while on the roof of a moving vehicle at Al Sharim Pass
Kill 30 enemies while leaning out of a movie vehicle at Sarrif Bay
|TAQ- V( Contraband) + 15,000 XP
|Junkyard
|4
|Destroy seven vehicles in close succession four times
|Observers Calling Card + 15,000 XP
|Last Minute Evac
|4
|Acquire a Durable Gas Mask
Exfil three times using the final exfil with $60,000 cash
|Double Weapon XP token + 15,000 XP
|Mechanic
|4
|Deliver 26 Blow Torches to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station
Deliver 30 Jumper Cables to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station
Deliver 14 Car Batteries to the dumpster dead drop north of Al Malik International
|RPK (Contraand) + 15,000 XP
|Poisoned Well
|4
|Acquire 6 Gas Grenades in one deployment
Throw 6 Gas Grenades into the open water wells in Zarqwa Hydroelectric in one deployment
|Blood Soaked Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
|Pyromaniac
|4
|Deliver 20 Gas Cans to the dumpster dead drop at the train depot between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil
Extract 24 Molotovs or Thermite Grenades
Extract 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents
|Double XP token + 15,000 XP
|All Clear
|5
|Unlock 5 Strongholds in one deployment
Clear 5 Strongholds in one deployment
|Lachmann-762 (Contraband) + 20000 XP
|All Fired Up
|5
|Extract 3500 Pistol/SMG ammo
Extract 6500 AR/LMG ammo
Extract 1200 Shotgun ammo
|Punishment Calling Card + 20,000 XP
|Battle Rivals
|5
|Kill 81 enemies with an FTac Recon with a Thermo-Optic X9 attached in Sa’id City
Kill 30 operators with an FTac Recon with a 419mm EXF Barrel attached
|Special Ops Relay Station key + 20,000 XP
|Contractual Obligations
|5
|Complete eight unique contracts in a single deployment
|Control Tower key + 20,000 XP
|Good Prep
|5
|Deliver 90 Gas Masks to any dumpster dead drop
Extract 100 Radiation Blockers
|Expedite 12 (Contraband) + 20,000 XP
|Nail in the Coffin
|5
|Park a vehicle at all 4 gas stations in Zarqwa Hydroelectric
Plant a charge at each gas station on Zarqwa Hydroelectric with a parked vehicle
When all charges are set, climb to the second level of the radio tower in Zarqwa Hydroelectric and detonate
|Harbinger (Blueprint) + 20,000 XP
|Thirst For Knowledge
|5
|Complete 5 contracts each in less than one minute
|Swamp Gas Vehicle Skin + 20,000 XP
Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode offers rare respite amidst a Warzone
All White Lotus Faction Missions
|Mission
|Tier
|Task
|Rewards
|Badge of Honor
|1
|Acquire a Basilisk, commonly found in police stations
Kill 13 enemies with headshots using a Basilisk
|Basilisk (Contraband) + 5000 XP
|Convenience
|1
|Fuel and repair vehicles at five gas stations
Extract seven Gas Cans
|Kushaak Construction Warehouse key +
5000 XP
|Demolitions
|1
|Acquire a Destroy Supplies contract
Complete a Destroy Supplies contract
Open a Safe
|Double Weapon XP Token + 5000 XP
|Fully Encumbered
|1
|Extract with a full backpack
|RAPP H (Contraband) + 5000 XP
|Flight Recon
|1
|Land a Light Helo at the Hafid Port helipad
Download the Light Helo’s flight path data
Extract the Light Helo’s flight path data
|Steel Ghost Blueprint + 10,000 XP
|Health Conscious
|1
|Loot a medicine cabinet
Extract nine Stims
Extract six Bandages
|White Lotus Emblem + 5000 XP
|World Traveler
|1
|Travel to six different POIs in one deployment
|M16 (Contraband) + 5000 XP
|Bag ‘Em and Tag ‘Em
|2
|Loot and extract four enemy Dog Tags
Loot and extract two pieces of Black Mous Intel from Rohan Oil
|EBR-14 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Bombing Run
|2
|Exfil with six Killstreaks in one deployment
|Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox key + 7500 XP
|Death From Above
|2
|Buy a Precision Airstrike from a Shop
Use Precision Airstrikes to kill ten enemies
|Stronghold Keycard + 7500 XP
|Hit and Run
|2
|Run over 16 enemies with a vehicle
Fully refuel and repair a vehicle at a gas station
|LA-B 330 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Hostage Rescue
|2
|Complete a Rescue Hostage contract
Exfil with the hostage evac helo
|30 Minute Double XP + 7500 XP
|Intel Executed
|2
|Activate 5 UAV Towers
Kill 20 enemies pinged by UAV Towers
|White Lotus Calling Card + 7500 XP
|Two Birds
|2
|Travel to Al-Safwa Quarry
Kill 18 enemies in the Quarry
Destroy 2 reinforcement helicopters in Al-Safwa Quarry
|Defuse Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
|Air Supremacy
|3
|Control 3 SAM sites simultaneously
|Low Profile Calling Card + 10,000 XP
|Fast and Strong
|3
|Unlock a Stronghold door with a keycard
Clear 3 Strongholds each in under 15 seconds after unlocking the Stronghold
|Bryson 890 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
|Mall Rat
|3
|Kill 20 enemies in the Sa’id City mall without being downed
Kill 3 operators in the Sa’id City mall
|Double Weapon XP Token + 10,000 XP
|Medical Mule
|3
|Deliver 20 Stims to the dumpster dead drop northeast of Al Sammam Cemetery
Deliver 10 Emergency Rations to a dumpster dead drop north of Al Sammam Cemetery
Extract 5 Self Revives
|556 Icarus (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
|Pathfinder
|3
|Loot the GPS Tracker from the dumpster dead drop near the Sa’id City Mall
Travel to every POI while carrying the GPS Tracker in one deployment
Extract the GPS Tracker
|Horde Breaker Blueprint + 20,000 XP
|Robin Hood
|3
|Open 3 safes in one deployment
Extract 100k on a single teammate in one deployment
|Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key +10,000 XP
|Unearthed
|Acquire a key from the Crane Control Room in Al Safwa Quarry
Unlock the Crane Building Base
Extract the Quarry Operations Folder in the Crane Control Room
|Kushaak Construction Warehouse Key + 10,000 XP
|Caved In
|4
|Enter the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves by boat
Loot and extract the Smuggling Records in the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves
Place Sensitive Documents at the original location of the Smuggling Records in the same deployment
|Anti-Medic Operator Skin + 35000 XP
|Cover No Concealment
|4
|Snapshot 8 enemies in locked Strongholds using a Snapshop Grenade
Kill 20 enemies in locked Strongholds
|Sawah Hotel Room 303 Key + 15000 XP
|Grenade Supplier
|4
|Deliver 7 Proximity Mines or Claymores to the dumpster dead drop between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil
Deliver 5 Thermite Grenades to the dumpster dead drop in Al-Mazrah City in one deployment
Extract 13 Frag Grenades in one deployment
|Double XP Token + 15000 XP
|Heavy Gunner
|4
|Kill 25 enemies with an HCR 56 at Al-Sharim Pass
Kill 10 armored enemies with an HCR 56
|War for Peace Calling Card + 15,000 XP
|Hero Run
|4
|Complete 3 Rescue Hostage contracts each in under 2:00 minutes
|Gray Matter Vehicle Skin + 15,000 XP
|Omnivore
|4
|Kill 35 armored enemies in Sawah Village
Kill 15 enemies wielding riot shields in Al-Mazrah City
Kill 4 enemy helicopters
|SO-14 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
|Clean House
|5
|Unlock and clear the Kushaak Construction Warehouse
Unlock and clear the Downtown Post Office in the same deployment
Unlock and clear the US Embassy Main Building in the same deployment
|Double Weapon XP Token + 20000 XP
|Close Quarters
|5
|Kill 50 enemies with a Bryson 800 with a Sawed-Off Mod in Mawizeh Marsh
Kill 30 operators with a Bryson 800 with an 8″ XRK CQB Barrel
Melee kill 3 operators with a Bryson 800 with a Vulture Claw Breacher attached
|Low Profile Emblem + 20,000 XP
|Deadlines
|5
|Complete 4 contracts in under 5:00 minutes
|Al Bagra Underground key + 20,000 XP
|Humanitarian Relief
|5
|Deliver 40 Bandages to the dumpster dead drop in Sa’id City
Extract 25 Self Revives Extract 40 bottles of Aspirin
|X13 Auto (Contraband) + 20000 XP
|Massive Stock
|5
|Kill 20 enemies with a 556 Icarus with a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, an FTac SB, a Vortex-90, and Corio Precio Factory attached in Zaya Observatory at 150+ meters
Kill 10 operators with headshots with a 556 Icarus with a Vortex-90, an FTac SB, and a Bipod V9 Grip attached
Kill 20 operators with a 556 Icarus with a Bipod V9 Grip, a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, and a Corio Precio Factory attached at 100+ meters
|556 Icarus (Contraband)
+ 20000 XP
|The Route Forward
|5
|Loot 7 Tracking Devices from the Al-Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop
Plant 7 Tracking Devices on the AQ trucks in Sattiq Caves in one deployment
Travel to the server rack in the bunker in Sattiq Caves and download the data
|Chisel Blueprint + 40,000 XP
|Weight Limit
|5
|Exfil with a full backpack and a full loadout 8 times
|Fanning East 1 Calling Card +
20000 XP
All Black Mous Faction Missions
|Mission
|Tier
|Task
|Rewards
|Always Listening
|1
|Pickup 5 radios dropped by neutralized AQ members
Kill 15 hostiles marked by radios
|Lachmann-762 (Contraband) +
5000 XP
|Cargo Keeper
|1
|Complete a Cargo Delivery contract
Fully repair and refuel the transport vehicle
|Lockwood MK2 (Contraband) +
5000 XP
|One Man Army
|1
|Infil without any teammates
Extract in the same deployment
|Deckhand’s Toolbox key + 5000 XP
|Team Player
|1
|Hold up to request to join with 2 nearby enemy operators
|Double Weapon XP Token + 5000 XP
|Vintage Collection
|1
|Loot 12 liquor or Wine Bottles
Sell 12 Liquor or Wine Bottles at a Shop
|Stronghold Keycard + 5000 XP
|Weapons Research
|1
|Complete 1 Hunt contract
Extract an enemy operator’s weapons
|No leadership Calling Card + 5000 XP
|Who’s Watching
|1
|Acquire a Tactical Camera
Setup a Tactical Camera pointing at the underpass in Rohan Oil
Snapshot 5 enemies in Rohan Oil with a Tactical Camera
|Amethyst Dash Blueprint + 10000 XP
|Based
|2
|Deliver 15 Screwdrivers to the dumpster dead drop at the junkyard in the village south-east of Al-Sharim Pass
Deliver 20 Light Bulbs to the Al-Sharim junkyard dead drop
Deliver 5 Electric Drill to the Al-Sharim junkyard dead drop
|RAAL MG (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Custom Hardware
|2
|Deliver 1 GPU to the dumpster dead drop near the railroad north of Al Sammam Cemetery
Deliver 4 Game Consoles to the same dead drop
Extract 20 Hard Drives
|Clock Repair Tools key + 7500 XP
|Down and Out
|2
|Acquire a Raid Weapon Stash contract
Complete a Raid Weapon Stash contract without any teammates being downed
|Double XP Token + 7500 XP
|Espionage
|2
|Enter the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House and loot the target’s laptop
Deliver the laptop to the dumpster dead drop near the train tracks, north-east of the Al Sammam Cemetery
Plant the hacked laptop back in the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House where it was taken from
|Triage Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
|On Rails
|2
|Kill 28 enemies while on the train
|SO-14 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Silent Killer
|2
|Kill four Eliminate HVT contract targets using suppressed weapons
Kill 20 enemies using suppressed weapons
|No Leadership Emblem + 7500 XP
|Weapons Case
|2
|Complete three Secure Intel contracts
Kill three Commanders
Extract one Weapons Case
|X12 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
|Natural Treasure
|3
|Locate and loot the first Hidden Container at the oasis east of Taraq
Locate and loot the second Hidden Container
Locate the third Hidden Container and extract the Irradiated Drill found inside
|Endless Night Blueprint + 20000 XP
|Perfection
|3
|Complete a Raid Weapons Stash contract without taking body damage
|M16 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
|Quick and Dirty
|3
|Complete an Eliminate HVT contract in under two minutes
|Crane Control Room key + 10000 XP
|Roof Rat
|3
|Kill 20 enemies in Al-Mazrah City by headshot with a sniper rifle
Kill 6 operators in Al-Mazrah City with a sniper rifle
|Fanning Weat 1 + 10000 XP
|The Whale
|3
|Extract with a single backpack carrying $200.000 in cash and valuables
|SP-X 80 (Contraband) + 10000 XP
|Unarmed and Dangerous
|3
|Infil solo without any weapons
Exfil in the same deployment without picking up any weapons
|Hacktivists Calling Card + 15,000 XP
|Vintage Connoisseur
|3
|Deliver 20 Wine Bottles at any dumpster dead drop
Deliver 11 Aged Wine Bottles to any dumpster dead drop
Extract three Vintage Wine Bottles
|Double Weapon XP Token + 10,000 XP
|Breaking and Entering
|4
|Travel to the sewer under Al Bagra Fortress
Reroute the 7 security devices in under four minutes to unlock the System Architecture’s container
Loot and extract the System Architecture Documentation
|Relentless Operator Skin + 30,000 XP
|Bullfighter
|4
|Kill 30 stronghold guards
Execute 7 Al-Qatala soldiers wielding riot shields
|HCR 56 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
|Eye In The Sky
|4
|Loot five airplane supply drops in one deployment
|RAPP H (Contraband) + 15000 XP
|Harmful Waves
|4
|Kill 35 enemies with a suppressed designated marksman rifle with headshots in Zaya Observatory at a range of fewer than three meters
|Mawzeh Resort Main Building key + 15000 XP
|Paper Shredder
|4
|Extract 8 Al-Qatala Planning Diagrams
Extract 8 Al-Qatala Planning Photos
Extract 4 pieces of Black Mous Inte
|Bryson 800 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
|Silent and Deadly
|4
|Kill 50 enemies with a suppressed Fennec 45 with a Fennec Double Tap Mod attached
Kill 21 enemies with melee weapons
|PMC Calling Card + 15000 XP
|The Golden Rule
|4
|Deliver 20 Gold Bars to the dumpster dead drop south-east of Al-Sharim Pass
Deliver 13 Gold Skulls to the dumpster dead drop south-east of Al-Sharim Pass
|Police Academy key + 15000 XP
|Flight Plans
|5
|Loot the 3 Hacked Thumb Drives from the dumpster dead drop in the Sarwana Hotel alleyway, south-east Al-Mazrah City
In one deployment, plant Hacked Thumb Drives in computers at the:
1. Air Traffic Control Tower
2. North Observatory Telescope
3. Al-Mazrah City TV Station
|Balancing Act Blueprint + 40000 XP
|Hunting Party
|5
|Complete five Hunt PMC Unit contracts without dying
|M4 (Contraband) + 20000 XP
|Information Overload
|5
|Extract 24 UAVs, advanced UAVs, or counter UAVs
Deliver 35 Recon Drones to any dumpster dead drop
Extract 20 Encrypted Hard Drives
|Double XP Token + 20000 XP
|Kennel
|5
|Extract 30 enemy Dog Tags
Kill 45 operators with a suppressed assault rifle
|Hacktivists Emblem + 20000 XP
|The Client is King
|5
|Complete eight contracts in eight unique POIs in one deployment
|US Embassy Key + 20,000 XP
|Without A Trace
|5
|Kill 31 operators with a suppressed MCPR-300 with a Raptor-FVM40 and an SZ 1MW PEQ laser attached at a range of over 200m
|MCPR-300 (Contraband) + 20000 XP