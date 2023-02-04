Full DMZ Mission List with Rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a lot of missions for players to undertake. Completing these missions provide players with lucrative items that can help in their progress with the game and be the best of them all. There are a lot of missions as well as rewards in the DMZ mode. To help you out here’s a guide detailing all of these missions as well as the rewards you will get by completing them.

Warzone 2.0 DMZ All Faction Missions and Rewards List

The missions in the DMZ mode are faction-based and can be obtained from three of them. They are- Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous. The faction missions are also divided into five tiers. Completing the lower tier ones will give you access to the higher tiers that have better rewards but are also more difficult to complete. Here’s the full list of all the faction missions and their rewards in DMZ:

All Legion Faction Missions

MissionTierTasksRewards
Al-Qatala Informant1Activate one UAV TowerM4 (Contraband) + 5000 XP
Locate and Scavenge1Find and loot five caches

Loot five items into your backpack		Pseudo-Private Emblem + 5000 XP
Make Contact1Use the Tac-map and ping a contract phone

Find a contract phone and download the intel		Double XP Token + 5000 XP
Storm the Stronghold1Acquire a stronghold keycard

Clear a Stronghold of enemy combatants

Extract the White Lotus Intel found on Stronghold Guards		Pendulum Blueprint + 5000 XP
Anti-Air2Capture a SAM site

Wait for your SAM site to shoot down an airplane

Loot a dropped supply drop		RPK (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Big Spender2Acquire $60,000 in cash

Spend $60,000 at a shop
Cavern Boat Dock Shack key + 7500 XP
Buried Barrels2Complete a Secure Radioactive Material contract

Loot four items from Radioactive caches		SP- R 208 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Data Collection2Find and loot a Computer

Extract four thumb drives

Extract five hard drives		FTac Recon (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Frame Job2Purchase an LTV with a turret at a shop

Use the LTV turret to kill ten enemies in Akhdar Village

Destroy the LTV in Mawizeh Marsh		Anonymous Operator Skin + 7500 XP
Junker2Destroy six vehiclesPseudo-Private Calling Card + 7500 XP
Commanding Intel 3Acquire a Secure Intel contract

Complete a Secure intel contract to reveal the location of an enemy commander

Kill a commander		Observers Emblem + 10,000 XP
Dead Drop 3Travel to Al-Mazrah city

Deliver 20 pieces of lethal equipment to the Dumpster Dead Drop in Sarwana Hotel Alley, north of the Al-Mazrah city post office		Traveler’s Luggage Key + 10,000 XP
Fort Scout3Travel to Al Bagra Fortress

Loot 12 caches in Al Bagra Fortress

Kill 30 enemies in Al Bagra Fortress
.50 GS (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
Good Fortune3Unlock Room 302 on the top floor of the Sawah hotel

Loot and extract the golden .50 GS from the Sawah hotel		TAQ- M (Contrband) + 10,000 XP
No Rushing3Kill ten enemies at Al-Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod

Shoot down three reinforcement choppers at Al Malik terminal with a Sakin MG38 with a 150-round magazine and a Soshki bipod 		‘Tycoon’ Basilisk Blueprint+ 20,000 XP
Recon Flyover3Acquire a recon drone

Tag 20 enemies with a recon drone at Hafid Port

Kill 30 enemies at Hafid port		Signal 50 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
Tactical Extraction3Extract 13 Gas Grenades

Extract 11 Flash Grenades

Extract 7 Snapshot Grenades		B.C Toolbox Key + 10,000 XP
Intelligence Control4Have five UAV towers active at the same timeHydro Island computer key
Joy Ride4Kill 30 enemies while on the roof of a moving vehicle at Al Sharim Pass

Kill 30 enemies while leaning out of a movie vehicle at Sarrif Bay		TAQ- V( Contraband) + 15,000 XP
Junkyard4Destroy seven vehicles in close succession four timesObservers Calling Card + 15,000 XP
Last Minute Evac4Acquire a Durable Gas Mask

Exfil three times using the final exfil with $60,000 cash 		Double Weapon XP token + 15,000 XP
Mechanic 4Deliver 26 Blow Torches to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Deliver 30 Jumper Cables to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Deliver 14 Car Batteries to the dumpster dead drop north of Al Malik International		RPK (Contraand) + 15,000 XP
Poisoned Well 4Acquire 6 Gas Grenades in one deployment

Throw 6 Gas Grenades into the open water wells in Zarqwa Hydroelectric in one deployment		Blood Soaked Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
Pyromaniac4Deliver 20 Gas Cans to the dumpster dead drop at the train depot between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil

Extract 24 Molotovs or Thermite Grenades

Extract 23 Lighters, Comic Books, Bandages, or Documents		Double XP token + 15,000 XP
All Clear5Unlock 5 Strongholds in one deployment

Clear 5 Strongholds in one deployment		Lachmann-762 (Contraband) + 20000 XP
All Fired Up5Extract 3500 Pistol/SMG ammo

Extract 6500 AR/LMG ammo

Extract 1200 Shotgun ammo		Punishment Calling Card + 20,000 XP
Battle Rivals5Kill 81 enemies with an FTac Recon with a Thermo-Optic X9 attached in Sa’id City

Kill 30 operators with an FTac Recon with a 419mm EXF Barrel attached		Special Ops Relay Station key + 20,000 XP
Contractual Obligations5Complete eight unique contracts in a single deploymentControl Tower key + 20,000 XP
Good Prep5Deliver 90 Gas Masks to any dumpster dead drop

Extract 100 Radiation Blockers		Expedite 12 (Contraband) + 20,000 XP
Nail in the Coffin5Park a vehicle at all 4 gas stations in Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Plant a charge at each gas station on Zarqwa Hydroelectric with a parked vehicle

When all charges are set, climb to the second level of the radio tower in Zarqwa Hydroelectric and detonate		Harbinger (Blueprint) + 20,000 XP
Thirst For Knowledge5Complete 5 contracts each in less than one minuteSwamp Gas Vehicle Skin + 20,000 XP

All White Lotus Faction Missions

MissionTierTaskRewards
Badge of Honor1Acquire a Basilisk, commonly found in police stations

Kill 13 enemies with headshots using a Basilisk		Basilisk (Contraband) + 5000 XP
Convenience1Fuel and repair vehicles at five gas stations

Extract seven Gas Cans		Kushaak Construction Warehouse key +
5000 XP
Demolitions1Acquire a Destroy Supplies contract

Complete a Destroy Supplies contract

Open a Safe		Double Weapon XP Token + 5000 XP
Fully Encumbered1Extract with a full backpackRAPP H (Contraband) + 5000 XP
Flight Recon1Land a Light Helo at the Hafid Port helipad

Download the Light Helo’s flight path data

Extract the Light Helo’s flight path data		Steel Ghost Blueprint + 10,000 XP
Health Conscious1Loot a medicine cabinet

Extract nine Stims

Extract six Bandages		White Lotus Emblem + 5000 XP
World Traveler1Travel to six different POIs  in one deploymentM16 (Contraband) + 5000 XP
Bag ‘Em and Tag ‘Em2Loot and extract four enemy Dog Tags

Loot and extract two pieces of Black Mous Intel from Rohan Oil		EBR-14 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Bombing Run2Exfil with six Killstreaks in one deploymentQuarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox key + 7500 XP
Death From Above2Buy a Precision Airstrike from a Shop

Use Precision Airstrikes to kill ten enemies		Stronghold Keycard + 7500 XP
Hit and Run2Run over 16 enemies with a vehicle

Fully refuel and repair a vehicle at a gas station		LA-B 330 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Hostage Rescue2Complete a Rescue Hostage contract

Exfil with the hostage evac helo		30 Minute Double XP + 7500 XP
Intel Executed2Activate 5 UAV Towers

Kill 20 enemies pinged by UAV Towers		White Lotus Calling Card + 7500 XP
Two Birds2Travel to Al-Safwa Quarry

Kill 18 enemies in the Quarry

Destroy 2 reinforcement helicopters in Al-Safwa Quarry		Defuse Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
Air Supremacy3Control 3 SAM sites simultaneouslyLow Profile Calling Card + 10,000 XP
Fast and Strong3Unlock a Stronghold door with a keycard

Clear 3 Strongholds each in under 15 seconds after unlocking the Stronghold		Bryson 890 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
Mall Rat3Kill 20 enemies in the Sa’id City mall without being downed

Kill 3 operators in the Sa’id City mall		Double Weapon XP Token + 10,000 XP
Medical Mule3Deliver 20 Stims to the dumpster dead drop northeast of Al Sammam Cemetery

Deliver 10 Emergency Rations to a dumpster dead drop north of Al Sammam Cemetery

Extract 5 Self Revives		556 Icarus (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
Pathfinder3Loot the GPS Tracker from the dumpster dead drop near the Sa’id City Mall

Travel to every POI while carrying the GPS Tracker in one deployment

Extract the GPS Tracker		Horde Breaker Blueprint + 20,000 XP
Robin Hood3Open 3 safes in one deployment

Extract 100k on a single teammate in one deployment		Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key +10,000 XP
UnearthedAcquire a key from the Crane Control Room in Al Safwa Quarry

Unlock the Crane Building Base

Extract the Quarry Operations Folder in the Crane Control Room		Kushaak Construction Warehouse Key + 10,000 XP
Caved In4Enter the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves by boat

Loot and extract the Smuggling Records in the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves

Place Sensitive Documents at the original location of the Smuggling Records in the same deployment		Anti-Medic Operator Skin + 35000 XP
Cover No Concealment4Snapshot 8 enemies in locked Strongholds using a Snapshop Grenade

Kill 20 enemies in locked Strongholds		Sawah Hotel Room 303 Key + 15000 XP
Grenade Supplier4Deliver 7 Proximity Mines or Claymores to the dumpster dead drop between Al Safwa Quarry and Rohan Oil

Deliver 5 Thermite Grenades to the dumpster dead drop in Al-Mazrah City in one deployment

Extract 13 Frag Grenades in one deployment		Double XP Token + 15000 XP
Heavy Gunner4Kill 25 enemies with an HCR 56 at Al-Sharim Pass

Kill 10 armored enemies with an HCR 56		War for Peace Calling Card + 15,000 XP
Hero Run4Complete 3 Rescue Hostage contracts each in under 2:00 minutesGray Matter Vehicle Skin + 15,000 XP
Omnivore4Kill 35 armored enemies in Sawah Village

Kill 15 enemies wielding riot shields in Al-Mazrah City

Kill 4 enemy helicopters		SO-14 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
Clean House5Unlock and clear the Kushaak Construction Warehouse

Unlock and clear the Downtown Post Office in the same deployment

Unlock and clear the US Embassy Main Building in the same deployment		Double Weapon XP Token + 20000 XP
Close Quarters5Kill 50 enemies with a Bryson 800 with a Sawed-Off Mod in Mawizeh Marsh

Kill 30 operators with a Bryson 800 with an 8″ XRK CQB Barrel

Melee kill 3 operators with a Bryson 800 with a Vulture Claw Breacher attached		Low Profile Emblem + 20,000 XP
Deadlines5Complete 4 contracts in under 5:00 minutesAl Bagra Underground key + 20,000 XP
Humanitarian Relief5Deliver 40 Bandages to the dumpster dead drop in Sa’id City

Extract 25 Self Revives Extract 40 bottles of Aspirin		X13 Auto (Contraband) + 20000 XP
Massive Stock5Kill 20 enemies with a 556 Icarus with a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, an FTac SB, a Vortex-90, and Corio Precio Factory attached in Zaya Observatory at 150+ meters

Kill 10 operators with headshots with a 556 Icarus with a Vortex-90, an FTac SB, and a Bipod V9 Grip attached
Kill 20 operators with a 556 Icarus with a Bipod V9 Grip, a VLK Koloss Flash Hider, and a Corio Precio Factory attached at 100+ meters
556 Icarus (Contraband)
+ 20000 XP
The Route Forward5Loot 7 Tracking Devices from the Al-Sharim Pass dumpster dead drop

Plant 7 Tracking Devices on the AQ trucks in Sattiq Caves in one deployment

Travel to the server rack in the bunker in Sattiq Caves and download the data		Chisel Blueprint + 40,000 XP
Weight Limit5Exfil with a full backpack and a full loadout 8 timesFanning East 1 Calling Card +
20000 XP

All Black Mous Faction Missions

MissionTierTaskRewards
Always Listening1Pickup 5 radios dropped by neutralized AQ members

Kill 15 hostiles marked by radios		Lachmann-762 (Contraband) +
5000 XP
Cargo Keeper1Complete a Cargo Delivery contract

Fully repair and refuel the transport vehicle		Lockwood MK2 (Contraband) +
5000 XP
One Man Army1Infil without any teammates

Extract in the same deployment		Deckhand’s Toolbox key + 5000 XP
Team Player1Hold up to request to join with 2 nearby enemy operatorsDouble Weapon XP Token + 5000 XP
Vintage Collection1Loot 12 liquor or Wine Bottles

Sell 12 Liquor or Wine Bottles at a Shop		Stronghold Keycard + 5000 XP
Weapons Research1Complete 1 Hunt contract

Extract an enemy operator’s weapons		No leadership Calling Card + 5000 XP
Who’s Watching1Acquire a Tactical Camera

Setup a Tactical Camera pointing at the underpass in Rohan Oil

Snapshot 5 enemies in Rohan Oil with a Tactical Camera		Amethyst Dash Blueprint + 10000 XP
Based2Deliver 15 Screwdrivers to the dumpster dead drop at the junkyard in the village south-east of Al-Sharim Pass

Deliver 20 Light Bulbs to the Al-Sharim junkyard dead drop

Deliver 5 Electric Drill to the Al-Sharim junkyard dead drop		RAAL MG (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Custom Hardware2Deliver 1 GPU to the dumpster dead drop near the railroad north of Al Sammam Cemetery

Deliver 4 Game Consoles to the same dead drop

Extract 20 Hard Drives		Clock Repair Tools key + 7500 XP
Down and Out2Acquire a Raid Weapon Stash contract

Complete a Raid Weapon Stash contract without any teammates being downed		Double XP Token + 7500 XP
Espionage2Enter the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House and loot the target’s laptop

Deliver the laptop to the dumpster dead drop near the train tracks, north-east of the Al Sammam Cemetery

Plant the hacked laptop back in the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House where it was taken from		Triage Operator Skin + 15,000 XP
On Rails2Kill 28 enemies while on the trainSO-14 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Silent Killer2Kill four Eliminate HVT contract targets using suppressed weapons

Kill 20 enemies using suppressed weapons		No Leadership Emblem + 7500 XP
Weapons Case2Complete three Secure Intel contracts

Kill three Commanders

Extract one Weapons Case		X12 (Contraband) + 7500 XP
Natural Treasure3Locate and loot the first Hidden Container at the oasis east of Taraq

Locate and loot the second Hidden Container

Locate the third Hidden Container and extract the Irradiated Drill found inside		Endless Night Blueprint + 20000 XP
Perfection3Complete a Raid Weapons Stash contract without taking body damageM16 (Contraband) + 10,000 XP
Quick and Dirty3Complete an Eliminate HVT contract in under two minutesCrane Control Room key + 10000 XP
Roof Rat3Kill 20 enemies in Al-Mazrah City by headshot with a sniper rifle

Kill 6 operators in Al-Mazrah City with a sniper rifle		Fanning Weat 1 + 10000 XP
The Whale3Extract with a single backpack carrying $200.000 in cash and valuablesSP-X 80 (Contraband) + 10000 XP
Unarmed and Dangerous3Infil solo without any weapons

Exfil in the same deployment without picking up any weapons		Hacktivists Calling Card + 15,000 XP
Vintage Connoisseur3Deliver 20 Wine Bottles at any dumpster dead drop

Deliver 11 Aged Wine Bottles to any dumpster dead drop

Extract three Vintage Wine Bottles		Double Weapon XP Token + 10,000 XP
Breaking and Entering4Travel to the sewer under Al Bagra Fortress

Reroute the 7 security devices in under four minutes to unlock the System Architecture’s container

Loot and extract the System Architecture Documentation		Relentless Operator Skin + 30,000 XP
Bullfighter4Kill 30 stronghold guards

Execute 7 Al-Qatala soldiers wielding riot shields		HCR 56 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
Eye In The Sky4Loot five airplane supply drops in one deploymentRAPP H (Contraband) + 15000 XP
Harmful Waves4Kill 35 enemies with a suppressed designated marksman rifle with headshots in Zaya Observatory at a range of fewer than three metersMawzeh Resort Main Building key + 15000 XP
Paper Shredder4Extract 8 Al-Qatala Planning Diagrams

Extract 8 Al-Qatala Planning Photos

Extract 4 pieces of Black Mous Inte		Bryson 800 (Contraband) + 15000 XP
Silent and Deadly4Kill 50 enemies with a suppressed Fennec 45 with a Fennec Double Tap Mod attached

Kill 21 enemies with melee weapons		PMC Calling Card + 15000 XP
The Golden Rule4Deliver 20 Gold Bars to the dumpster dead drop south-east of Al-Sharim Pass

Deliver 13 Gold Skulls to the dumpster dead drop south-east of Al-Sharim Pass		Police Academy key + 15000 XP
Flight Plans5Loot the 3 Hacked Thumb Drives from the dumpster dead drop in the Sarwana Hotel alleyway, south-east Al-Mazrah City

In one deployment, plant Hacked Thumb Drives in computers at the:
1. Air Traffic Control Tower
2. North Observatory Telescope
3. Al-Mazrah City TV Station		Balancing Act Blueprint + 40000 XP
Hunting Party5Complete five Hunt PMC Unit contracts without dyingM4 (Contraband) + 20000 XP
Information Overload5Extract 24 UAVs, advanced UAVs, or counter UAVs

Deliver 35 Recon Drones to any dumpster dead drop

Extract 20 Encrypted Hard Drives		Double XP Token + 20000 XP
Kennel5Extract 30 enemy Dog Tags

Kill 45 operators with a suppressed assault rifle		Hacktivists Emblem + 20000 XP
The Client is King5Complete eight contracts in eight unique POIs in one deploymentUS Embassy Key + 20,000 XP
Without A Trace5Kill 31 operators with a suppressed MCPR-300 with a Raptor-FVM40 and an SZ 1MW PEQ laser attached at a range of over 200mMCPR-300 (Contraband) + 20000 XP

