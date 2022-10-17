Full Dome Keeper Achievements and Trophies List

In this new indie hit, Dome Keeper challenges its players with a wide range of unique achievements. Some of them encapsulate the basics of the game, like playing your first run or unlocking all the different modes and maps. However, other ones are a lot more specific and difficult to get (especially because Steam doesn’t have descriptions for some of them). So, if you want to 100% Dome Keeper, here’s an in-depth checklist explaining each achievement.

What are all the basic achievements in Dome Keeper?

These achievements are easy to get as you explore the game as a newbie. Even without beginner’s tips and tricks, play the game naturally and you’ll get them over time.

Gifts from the past : Retrieve a relic

: Retrieve a relic Precisely when I meant to : Get in the dome just when the fight starts

: Get in the dome just when the fight starts Bite-Sized : Complete a relic hunt on a small map

: Complete a relic hunt on a small map The Regular : Complete relic hunt on a medium size map

: Complete relic hunt on a medium size map The Deep End: Complete relic hunt on a large map

What are all unlock achievements in Dome Keeper?

As you win games, you get to choose new options and maps to unlock. While you beat new runs of the game, here are the different domes, worlds, modes, and gadgets to enjoy.

Stick them with the pointy end : Unlock the sword dome

: Unlock the sword dome Land of the orbs : Unlock the orb world

: Unlock the orb world Land of the behemoth : Unlock the behemoth world

: Unlock the behemoth world Land of the stalks : Unlock the stalk world

: Unlock the stalk world Land of the Spores : Unlock the mushroom world

: Unlock the mushroom world A keeper of status : Unlock the prestige mode

: Unlock the prestige mode Shield Completed : Unlock every battle ability of the shield

: Unlock every battle ability of the shield Repellent completed : Unlock every battle ability of the repellent

: Unlock every battle ability of the repellent Orchard completed: Unlock every battle ability of the orchard

What are the resource achievements in Dome Keeper?

Resources are arguably the most important feature in the game. The more of them you have, the better you can protect your dome until you find a relic or fly into space.

Hoarder : Hoard 8 cobalt in your inventory

: Hoard 8 cobalt in your inventory Shopping Bag Conundrum : Carry 20 resources back to the dome at once

: Carry 20 resources back to the dome at once The third eye : Detect 15 resources with the probe in one cycle

: Detect 15 resources with the probe in one cycle Waterworld : Produce 10+ water with the condenser throughout a run

: Produce 10+ water with the condenser throughout a run We’re gonna need a bigger lift : Have 80 resources hanging in the lift

: Have 80 resources hanging in the lift My good mule: Have the lift transport 200+ resources by the end of one run

What are the prestige mode achievements in Dome Keeper?

While many of the streamers playing through this game choose relic mode, it’s not the only option. You can also play prestige mode, where you earn prestige for fighting off waves and then fly back to your home planet. If that’s your mode of choice, here are the achievements you should be working towards.

Compounding interest : Reach a prestige multiplier of 10

: Reach a prestige multiplier of 10 My name shall be known : Win a prestige run with 1000 points or more

: Win a prestige run with 1000 points or more Bringing home the big bucks: Gain 200 prestige in one wave

What are some mining achievements in Dome Keeper?

Mining is the best way to protect and repair your dome. If you particularly love the soothing drilling aspect of this game, there are a handful of achievements that you’ll find particularly fun.

Deep and Greedy : dig down 100 depth

: dig down 100 depth Half Marathon : Travel half the length of a Marathon in one run (roughly 13 miles)

: Travel half the length of a Marathon in one run (roughly 13 miles) Thorough : Mine every single block on a map

: Mine every single block on a map The Need for Speed: Hit a very high speed (with speed upgrades and finding speed fruit/mushrooms, you should be able to go fast enough)

What are some unique achievements in Dome Keeper?

Everyone loves a good teleporter on their side in a Dome Keeper run, but there are a wider variety of options that can help you. That can mean your own ingenuity, item buffs, or even the cutest little drill on the planet. So, do your best to win (and lose) in these unique ways.