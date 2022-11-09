Full God of War Ragnarok trophy list – All trophies in God of War Ragnarok
Are you looking to hammer down all of the achievements in God of War Ragnarok?
Santa Monica Studio has given us yet another great adventure with the release of God of War Ragnarok. Before too long, most of us diehard God of War fans will be nailing down these trophies. If you’re at that point already, continue reading for a full list of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok. It would be wise to keep in mind that some of these trophies contain spoilers, so read with caution if you have not completed the story.
Every trophy in God of War Ragnarok
Platinum Trophy
- The Bear and the Wolf – Collect all Trophies
Gold Trophies
- Grave Mistake – Battle King Hrolf
- Ragnarok– Battle the All-Father
- Ready for Commitment– Fully upgrade one armor set
- The True Queen – Battle Gna
Silver Trophies
- Besties – Pet Speki and Svanna
- Collector – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts
- Dragon Slayer – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set
- Full Belly – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
- Funeral for a Friend – Attend the Funeral
- Full Gufa – Free the Hafgufas
- How it’s Going – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
- Invasive Species – Complete all of the Crater Hunts
- It Was a Good Day – Retrieve Mardoll
- Making Amends – Free the Lyngbakr
- Phalanx – Obtain all Shields
- Pure of Hart – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
- Rightful Place – Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
- Spartan Ways – Remember the Spartan teachings
- Trials by Fire – Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
Bronze Trophies
- A Grizzly Encounter – Battle the Bear
- Backyard Brawl – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
- Better Together – Battle Hrist and Mist
- Blood Debt – Battle the God of Thunder
- Comeuppance – Battle Heimdall
- How it Started – Equip an Enchantment
- Knock off the Rust – Purchase a Skill
- New Friends – Fetch Lunda’s orb
- Off the Leash – Battle Garm
- Rebel Leader – Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
- Root of the Problem – Battle Nidhogg
- Spit Shine – Upgrade one piece of armor
- The Cauldron – Destroy Gryla’s cauldron
- The Curator – Collect all of the Artifacts
- The Florist – Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
- The Librarian – Collect all of the Books