Full God of War Ragnarok trophy list – All trophies in God of War Ragnarok

Santa Monica Studio has given us yet another great adventure with the release of God of War Ragnarok. Before too long, most of us diehard God of War fans will be nailing down these trophies. If you’re at that point already, continue reading for a full list of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok. It would be wise to keep in mind that some of these trophies contain spoilers, so read with caution if you have not completed the story.

Every trophy in God of War Ragnarok

Platinum Trophy

The Bear and the Wolf – Collect all Trophies

Gold Trophies

Grave Mistake – Battle King Hrolf

– Battle King Hrolf Ragnarok – Battle the All-Father

– Battle the All-Father Ready for Commitment – Fully upgrade one armor set

– Fully upgrade one armor set The True Queen – Battle Gna

Silver Trophies

Besties – Pet Speki and Svanna

– Pet Speki and Svanna Collector – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts

– Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts Dragon Slayer – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set

– Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set Full Belly – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

– Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead Funeral for a Friend – Attend the Funeral

– Attend the Funeral Full Gufa – Free the Hafgufas

– Free the Hafgufas How it’s Going – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

– Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil Invasive Species – Complete all of the Crater Hunts

– Complete all of the Crater Hunts It Was a Good Day – Retrieve Mardoll

– Retrieve Mardoll Making Amends – Free the Lyngbakr

– Free the Lyngbakr Phalanx – Obtain all Shields

– Obtain all Shields Pure of Hart – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

– Return the Stags of the Four Seasons Rightful Place – Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

– Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr Spartan Ways – Remember the Spartan teachings

– Remember the Spartan teachings Trials by Fire – Complete the Trials of Muspelheim

Bronze Trophies