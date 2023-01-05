With how many roles are actively added to Goose Goose Duck pretty regularly, it can be difficult to stay up to date with everyone’s new abilities. On the Goose side, it is often a good idea to know what you are capable of doing to survive. The Street Urchin may not seem to be a role capable of changing a match dramatically, but in the right circumstances, it can definitely save your life. Here is how to play the Street Urchin role in Goose Goose Duck.

How to play and win as a Street Urchin in Goose Goose Duck

The Street Urchin role is exclusive to the Goose team. Whoever has been given this role or chosen it in the draft is capable of unlocking doors from either side of the door. For example, if you are jailed, you can instantly unlock it and let yourself out. You can use this as a way to prove to other Geese that you are on their team and remove a lot of suspicion from yourself.

The place this ability comes most in handy is the new map, Ancient Sands. There are plenty of doors that most people will only be able to open from one side. If you are a Street Urchin, this means you essentially have the ability to walk around the map freely. Whenever a door is closed in front of you, you can instantly open it without any hassle.

When playing as Street Urchin, you can use these doors to your advantage. If you know a Duck is on the other side, close the door so they can’t chase you down. Also, be sure to open doors to make quick getaways when in danger. Work together with your team and use this ability to clear your name to help win the game.