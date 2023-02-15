Full main quest list for Hogwarts Legacy – All main story quests listed
So many quest and so little time
Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of main quests to get through, not even including all of the side quests…and some of those are only for certain houses. This quest list features 43 main quest missions, also including the very final quest called House Cup objective, which can only be completed once you have reached level 34 in the game. Here is the full list of main quests you’ll find in Hogwarts Legacy.
Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list
- The Path To Hogwarts
- Welcome To Hogwarts
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
- Charms Class
- Weasley After Class
- Welcome To Hogsmeade
- The Locket’s Secret
- Secrets Of The Restricted Section
- Tomes & Tribulations
- Flying Class
- Potions Class
- Scrope’s Last Hope
- The Girl From Uagadou
- Merlin Trials
- Jackdaw’s Rest
- The Map Chamber
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
- Herbology
- The Helm of Urtkot
- Beasts Class
- Room of Requirement
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- In The Shadow Of The Estate
- Astronomy
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- Back On The Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
- Fire & Vice
- The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
- Wand Mastery
- In The Shadow Of The Mine
- The High Keep
- San Bakar’s Trial
- The Final Repository
- In The Shadow of Revelation
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup (Level 34 is required to complete this quest.)
Hogwarts Legacy also has a few exclusive quests that are only available for each house. Be sure to check these off of your list if you’re looking for the complete experience. You wouldn’t want to miss them.