Full main quest list for Hogwarts Legacy – All main story quests listed

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of main quests to get through, not even including all of the side quests…and some of those are only for certain houses. This quest list features 43 main quest missions, also including the very final quest called House Cup objective, which can only be completed once you have reached level 34 in the game. Here is the full list of main quests you’ll find in Hogwarts Legacy.

Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list

The Path To Hogwarts Welcome To Hogwarts Defence Against the Dark Arts Class In The Shadow Of The Undercroft Charms Class Weasley After Class Welcome To Hogsmeade The Locket’s Secret Secrets Of The Restricted Section Tomes & Tribulations Flying Class Potions Class Scrope’s Last Hope The Girl From Uagadou Merlin Trials Jackdaw’s Rest The Map Chamber Percival Rackham’s Trial Herbology The Helm of Urtkot Beasts Class Room of Requirement The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament Lodgok’s Loyalty In The Shadow Of The Estate Astronomy It’s All Gobbledegook Back On The Path Charles Rookwood’s Trial Fire & Vice The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom In the Shadow of the Mountain The Headmistress Speaks The Polyjuice Plot Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial Wand Mastery In The Shadow Of The Mine The High Keep San Bakar’s Trial The Final Repository In The Shadow of Revelation Weasley’s Watchful Eye The House Cup (Level 34 is required to complete this quest.)

Hogwarts Legacy also has a few exclusive quests that are only available for each house. Be sure to check these off of your list if you’re looking for the complete experience. You wouldn’t want to miss them.