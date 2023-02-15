Full main quest list for Hogwarts Legacy – All main story quests listed

So many quest and so little time

Image via Avalance Software

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of main quests to get through, not even including all of the side quests…and some of those are only for certain houses. This quest list features 43 main quest missions, also including the very final quest called House Cup objective, which can only be completed once you have reached level 34 in the game. Here is the full list of main quests you’ll find in Hogwarts Legacy.

Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list 

  1. The Path To Hogwarts
  2. Welcome To Hogwarts
  3. Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
  4. In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
  5. Charms Class
  6. Weasley After Class
  7. Welcome To Hogsmeade
  8. The Locket’s Secret
  9. Secrets Of The Restricted Section
  10. Tomes & Tribulations
  11. Flying Class
  12. Potions Class 
  13. Scrope’s Last Hope
  14. The Girl From Uagadou
  15. Merlin Trials
  16. Jackdaw’s Rest
  17. The Map Chamber
  18. Percival Rackham’s Trial
  19. Herbology
  20. The Helm of Urtkot
  21. Beasts Class
  22. Room of Requirement
  23. The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
  24. Lodgok’s Loyalty
  25. In The Shadow Of The Estate
  26. Astronomy
  27. It’s All Gobbledegook
  28. Back On The Path
  29. Charles Rookwood’s Trial
  30. Fire & Vice
  31. The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
  32. In the Shadow of the Mountain
  33. The Headmistress Speaks
  34. The Polyjuice Plot
  35. Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
  36. Wand Mastery
  37. In The Shadow Of The Mine
  38. The High Keep
  39. San Bakar’s Trial
  40. The Final Repository
  41. In The Shadow of Revelation
  42. Weasley’s Watchful Eye
  43. The House Cup (Level 34 is required to complete this quest.)

Hogwarts Legacy also has a few exclusive quests that are only available for each house. Be sure to check these off of your list if you’re looking for the complete experience. You wouldn’t want to miss them.

