Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance date and time

Genshin Impact 2.1 update is scheduled to release on September 1 and has already been made available for pre-installation on PC and mobile devices. As per the patch notes, the update will add brand new content to the game, including new characters, weapons, bosses, islands, events, and more, along with many optimizations and improvements.

Before Genshin Impact 2.1 update is released on all the platforms, miHoYo will take the game servers down for maintenance for a few hours. Here is the maintenance schedule of the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

Genshin Impact maintenance date, time and rewards

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin from September 1 at 06:00 (UTC+8) and run for about five hours. During this period, players will not be able to log in to the game, so you are advised to complete all the quests or missions before the maintenance begins.

miHoYo will distribute a total of 300 Primogems for free to all the Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above as maintenance compensation. Primogems will be sent to players via in-game mail within five hours after the maintenance is over.

Players are advised to claim the free Primogems rewards as soon as possible since the mail will expire after 30 days.