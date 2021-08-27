What is the release date of Genshin Impact 2.1?

The last Genshin Impact expanded the world and introduced players to Inazuma, but there is even more on the way in Genshin Impact 2.1. The next update, called “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” will be arriving on September 1 and will introduce two new islands, new characters, boss fights, story missions, environmental quests, and all manner of new content for players to explore.

Aloy will be arriving for PlayStation players, and she will appear in update 2.2 for other platforms. Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon of Inazuma, will also be available from Wishes. Other new characters will also be arriving, such as Kujou Sra, a four-star Electro archer, and Kokotmi, a five-star Catalyst Hydro mage. New systems such as fishing will also be introduced to the game.

Players will get to finish up the Archon quests that were started in the previous update and ended on something of a cliffhanger. A slew of new weapons will be added to the game included multiple Polearms, Aloy’s Predator Bow, and a new five-star Catalyst called Everlasting Moonglow.

As usual, there will also be a host of events and special activities for players to take part in, and we expect a market uptick in their value and frequency as the game approaches its one-year anniversary.