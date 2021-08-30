Genshin Impact 2.1 Moonlight Merriment event: How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord

Genshin Impact 2.1 update will add four new weapons, including Engulfing Lightning, Everlasting Moonglow, Luxurious Sea-Lord, and The Catch. Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-star weapon, and at Refinement Rank 1, it increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12 percent.

In addition to this, when Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100 percent chance of summoning a titanic tuna that charges and deals 100 percent ATK as AoE DMG. If you want to get your hands on Luxurious Sea-Lord, here’s how you can get it.

How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord

Image via miHoYo

Players can get Luxurious Sea-Lord from the Moonlight Merriment event starting from September 27 (10:00:00). You will have to reach Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete the Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches” and “Trulla Chapter: Act I – Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip” in order to get eligible to participate in the event.

Now, in order to get Luxurious Sea-Lord, players will first have to complete “Moonlight Merriment: Part I” and “The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival” that will be available with the start of the event. Then, you can get the 4-star weapon and its refinement materials as rewards either via Moonlight Seeker or Trail of Delicacies.

Moonlight Seeker

When any of the gameplay stages Path of Stalwart Stone/Path of Gentle Breezes/Path of Austere Frost is available during the event, players will be able to explore the corresponding areas of Moonlight Seeker.

Then, Travelers will have to collect Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in the designated area to progress in the area.

When the progression level reaches a certain level, players will get Luxurious Sea-Lord as a reward along with its refinement materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, Primogems, and Festive Fever.

Trail of Delicacies