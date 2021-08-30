Genshin Impact 2.1 Moonlight Merriment event: How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord
You will also get refinement materials along with the weapon.
Genshin Impact 2.1 update will add four new weapons, including Engulfing Lightning, Everlasting Moonglow, Luxurious Sea-Lord, and The Catch. Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-star weapon, and at Refinement Rank 1, it increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12 percent.
In addition to this, when Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100 percent chance of summoning a titanic tuna that charges and deals 100 percent ATK as AoE DMG. If you want to get your hands on Luxurious Sea-Lord, here’s how you can get it.
How to get Luxurious Sea-Lord
Players can get Luxurious Sea-Lord from the Moonlight Merriment event starting from September 27 (10:00:00). You will have to reach Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete the Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches” and “Trulla Chapter: Act I – Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip” in order to get eligible to participate in the event.
Now, in order to get Luxurious Sea-Lord, players will first have to complete “Moonlight Merriment: Part I” and “The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival” that will be available with the start of the event. Then, you can get the 4-star weapon and its refinement materials as rewards either via Moonlight Seeker or Trail of Delicacies.
Moonlight Seeker
- When any of the gameplay stages Path of Stalwart Stone/Path of Gentle Breezes/Path of Austere Frost is available during the event, players will be able to explore the corresponding areas of Moonlight Seeker.
- Then, Travelers will have to collect Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in the designated area to progress in the area.
- When the progression level reaches a certain level, players will get Luxurious Sea-Lord as a reward along with its refinement materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, Primogems, and Festive Fever.
Trail of Delicacies
- When any of the gameplay stages is available during the event, encampment challenge in “Trail of Delicacies” will get opened.
- Players will have to complete this challenge to obtain Luxurious Sea-Lord (Claymore)’s refinement materials, Primogems, Mora, Talent Level-Up Materials, Character Level-Up Materials and Festive Fever.