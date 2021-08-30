Genshin Impact 2.1: How to get Engulfing Lightning Polearm

Genshin Impact 2.1 update will add four new weapons, including Engulfing Lightning, Everlasting Moonglow, Luxurious Sea-Lord, and The Catch. Engulfing Lightning is the only 5-star Polearm coming to the game, while the others are 4-star weapons.

At Refinement Rank 1, it increases ATK by 28 percent of Energy Recharge over the base 100 percent. A maximum bonus of 80 percent ATK can be gained and 30 percent Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst. If you want to get your hands on Englufing Lightning Polearm, here’s how you can get it.

How to get Engulfing Lightning Polearm

Players can wish for Engulfing Lightning Polearm along with The Unforged Claymore in the Event Wish “Epitome Invocation.” The event wish will begin on September 1 with Genshin Impact 2.1 and will be available till September 21

Image via Genshin Impact Twitter

During the Event Wish, Engulfing Lightning and Unforged Claymore will have a huge drop rate boost. Also, Engulfing Lightning is event exclusive and will not be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation.” Players will have to use Epitomized Path to chart a course towards 5-star weapon Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) or The Unforged (Claymore).