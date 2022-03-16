Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream details – date, start time, and how to watch

Developer miHoYo is hosting a livestream event in March for its popular open-world title, Genshin Impact. During the special program, the developer will discuss Genshin Impact Version 2.6 – Zephyr of the Violet Garden. This guide explains when and where you can catch the stream so you don’t miss out on any news.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream?

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is scheduled for 8 AM UTC/1 AM PT on March 18. For many, this will require you to set an alarm to wake up early or find a way to delay your morning routine so that you can spare at least 30 minutes, if not an entire hour, to watch the livestream. You can check what time this is for you by using an online converter to ensure that you’re available for the stream.

Dear Travelers,



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/HqphZnBqJ0 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 16, 2022

How to watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 special program livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.6 special program livestream will be streamed first on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. If you miss it, you’ll likely be able to watch a video of the event after the fact. It’s also highly likely that a video of the event will be uploaded to the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.