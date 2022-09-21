Genshin Impact – A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land quest guide

In Genshin Impact, A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land is the final quest of the Varuna Gatha World Quest series, and is unlocked when you’ve completed Memory of Stone, Irate Iron Chunk, and Slumbering Roots. A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land takes place in and around the Apam Woods in the Ashavan Realm, Sumeru.

How to head near the Varunastra

If you headed to the Rest Stop at the end of the last quest, then you’ll already be right in front of the four Aranara you need to talk to at the start of the quest. Otherwise, follow the marker to the Rest Stop and talk to the Aranara. After speaking to them, there is no map marker for the next objective, but the Varunastra is the big tree-stump thing with a glowing orb inside it on the island in the middle of Apam Woods, and it should be right in front of you when the conversation finishes. So just head straight for it. If you follow the seelie across the water and up the slope, you’ll get near the Varunastra and get a chest into the bargain. It’s possible to get all the way into the center of the Varunastra without completing this objective. If that happens, just go back out again and wander around the island until another conversation is triggered.

How to clear the spores under the Varunastra

After the conversation, the hole in the middle of the Varunastra will open up, so head up the slope and glide down into the hole. Follow the tunnel southwest until you find a Teleport Waypoint and another conversation starts. Go up to the white ball of sluff with blue fungi poking out of it, and interact with it to clear the spores. This will release a fungi boss, the Disurbed Fungus

How to defeat the Disturbed Fungus

Fight the Disturbed Fungus until it runs away. Follow it northeast into the tunnel, fighting it and other fungi. In the cavern with lots of Electro crystals, try to stay away from the crystals, and out of the water generally, as they inflict constant Electro damage. Continue up the tunnel, dashing past the exploding fungi, then in the next chamber, it’s best to try to stay on the high ledge on the left, away from the exploding fungi. Continue west along the path to the next cavern, and defeat the Disturbed Fungus once and for all in the clearing at the far end. This will complete the A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land quest, and you’ll get the Rhythm of the Source Water song, which gives you the power to control the weather.