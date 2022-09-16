How to find and complete the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Genshin Impact

Raiding Domains is an important part of the Genshin Impact gameplay loop. They are among the main sources of valuable resources, Mora, and most importantly, Relics. As such, players will look to spend their Resin wisely and pick and choose which Domains to hit for which character or even day of the week. One of the new domains that have been added as part of Patch 3.0 in Sumeru is called the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. It is considered a Domain of Blessing, which means that it’s the type of Domain that awards Artifacts upon completion and spending of Resin. In his guide, we will explain where this Domain is located, how to get to it, what awaits you inside, and how to eventually beat it.

Where is the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain located in Genshin Impact

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment is a Domain of Blessing that can be found in the Avidya Forest in Sumeru, slightly northwest of the Cinnabar Cliff or due west from the outer rim of Chasm’s Maw.

How to get to the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain

There are three main ways to get to the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. The Domain itself is located at the top of a series of cliffs and rises, so while you might see the icon on your minimap, it might not be immediately obvious how to get there. Luckily, there are two Teleport Waypoints and a Statue of the Seven relatively nearby that you can use — north, west, and south from the Domain entrance.

Image by Gamepur

The most likely teleport point for you to have would be the Statue of the Seven, as it’s located just east of Gandharva Ville. From there, climb the cliff directly east, and then keep heading north up each successive cliff side. When you reach Cinnabar Cliff, continue north until you reach the Domain entrance.

The next likely teleportation option would be the Teleport Waypoint to the west, near Gandha Hill. Starting from this one, head northeast until you’ve gone past the cliff, and then head due east, climbing three successive cliffs, which will then get you to the Domain entrance.

Lastly, the closest Teleport Waypoint to the entrance is the one you’re least likely to have unless you’ve done some independent exploration before, as not many quests would take you that way. Still, if you have it, you can use it to teleport there and simply take a quick stroll south to reach the Domain entrance.

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Genshin Impact

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment has four different progressively more difficult levels for players to partake in. Inside the Domain, the party will have to face various Eremite enemies — those desert-dwelling mercenaries from Sumeru’s drylands. The players would need to be of a certain Adventure Rank to even be able to enter each of the Seven Senses, as each level is called in this Domain, with those being 30/35/40/45.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain is currently the only source for the Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams artifact sets. With the enemies found inside in mind, we recommend that you bring a party with Electro, Cryo, and Hydro elements. The fourth element can be any that you want, but with the new Dendro element being as strong as it currently is, it would be our recommendation as your fourth.

Ley Line Disorder

This Domain’s Ley Line Disorder is active on all four Seven Senses levels:

All party members’ Elemental Mastery is increased based on 10% of the entire party’s combined Elemental Mastery. This effect will be refreshed every 20s after recalculation.

Challenge Features

For Seven Senses levels 3 and 4, there is also a Domain Challenge in effect:

Place characters with high Elemental Mastery into your party to use the Ley Line Disorder to increase the Elemental Mastery of all party members.

Seven Senses 1

To enter the first level of Spire of Solitary Enlightenment, you have to be Adventure Rank 30. At this initial level, you will face:

1 Eremite Sunfrost

1 Eremite Crossbow

1 Eremite Sword-Dancer

1 Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

It is recommended to field a party of around level 59. Most of these enemies can be easily dispatched with Physical Damage. However, the Sunfrost is the most dangerous foe, but is also very susceptible to Cryo damage, so it’s a good idea to bring some in your party.

After beating them, you can use 20 Resin to get 100 Adventure XP, 1850 Mora, 15 Companionship XP, and depending on your luck 6-7 3-star Artifacts, and/or 0-2 4-star Artifacts.

Seven Senses 2

To enter the second level of Spire of Solitary Enlightenment, you have to be Adventure Rank 35. When you get to this level, you will have to beat:

1 Eremite Daythunder

1 Eremite Desert Clearwater

1 Eremite Crossbow

1 Eremite Sword-Dancer

1 Eremite Axe Vanguard

It is recommended to field a party of around level 69. Once again, most of these enemies can be defeated using Physical Damage. But note that Daythunder and Desert Clearwater are very susceptible to Electro and Hydro elements respectively. If you bring both, then you can use their Elemental Reaction for devastating effect against these opponents.

After beating them, you can use 20 Resin to get 100 Adventure XP, 2025 Mora, 20 Companionship XP, and depending on your luck 5-6 3-star Artifacts, and/or 1-2 4-star Artifacts.

Seven Senses 3

To enter the third level of Spire of Solitary Enlightenment, you have to be Adventure Rank 40. When you get to this level, you will have to beat:

1 Eremite Daythunder

1 Eremite Desert Clearwater

1 Eremite Sunfrost

1 Eremite Crossbow

1 Eremite Linebreaker

1 Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

It is recommended to field a party of around level 80. This time, there is a mix of brawlers and elemental casters for you to face. Combining everything that you’ve learned from the previous two levels, you will want to feature all of the recommended elements in your party — Cryo, Electro, and Hydro. As we suggested, bring Dendro as your fourth for good measure, and you should be able to nuke the opposition with ease – provided that your characters are sufficiently leveled and equipped, of course. Also bear in mind that the Domain Challenge kicks in at this level too.

After beating them, you can use 20 Resin to get 100 Adventure XP, 2200 Mora, 20 Companionship XP, and depending on your luck 4-5 3-star Artifacts, 1-2 4-star Artifacts, and/or 0-1 5-star Artifacts.

Seven Senses 4

To enter the fourth level of Spire of Solitary Enlightenment, you have to be Adventure Rank 45. When you get to this level, you will have to beat:

1 Eremite Daythunder

1 Eremite Desert Clearwater

1 Eremite Sunfrost

It is recommended to field a party of around level 90. For the final level of this Domain, you have to beat only the three Elemental casters. But that’s harder than it looks at this level, as you will be bombarded by Hydro, Cryo, and Electro the whole time. To make matters more difficult, you have to beat them within 6 minutes. However, you can still do it with the recommended Element composition for your party. It is just more important to hit correct reactions on correct enemies. So, you want to hit Daythunder with Electro, Desert Clearwater with Hydro, and Sunfrost with Cryo. And as with the previous level, remember that the Domain Challenge is in effect here too.

After beating them, you can use 20 Resin to get 100 Adventure XP, 2525 Mora, 20 Companionship XP, and depending on your luck 3-4 3-star Artifacts, 2-3 4-star Artifacts, and/or 1-2 5-star Artifacts.