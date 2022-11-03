Genshin Impact – As by a God’s Side quest guide

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, continues with this brand new quest after you successfully assist Cyno in arresting some devious Eremites. This lengthy quest sees you tracking down The Doctor, otherwise known as Il Dottore. The Second of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, Dottore is a sadistic villain who seems to have placed the people of Sumeru in a trance.

How to start As a God’s Side quest in Genshin Impact

Complete the prior quest, Through the Predawn Night, to unlock this quest. At the conclusion of Through the Predawn Night, you will have to meet up with Dehya back at the Caravan Ribat. Dehya express some displeasure about having to wait such a long time, but you and Dehya put your plan into motion regardless.

Related: Genshin Impact’s Scaramouche will step on you in his Elemental Burst

You’ll have to bring Tighnari into the fold, as he still has the Akademiya’s trust. Tighnari will help you in getting intel about The Doctor. Find him at Pardis Dhyai at the location below. Tighnari will agree to help you out and tells you what he knows. He reveals that The Doctor is seeking out Haypasia and return to Snezhnaya.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finishing your discussion with Tighnari, you will teleport just outside of Pardis Dhyai and start tracking down The Doctor. Follow Dehya while she investigates clues. She concludes that The Doctor is on the way to Port Ormos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At Port Ormos, you find the place crawling with Fatui soldiers. You will have to follow a pair of Fatui Soldiers on a stealth mission, not getting too close. If you get spotted, you will have to start over. You will get spotted in the progress bar above the Fatui Soldiers’ heads fill up. There will be other Fatui enemies posted along your path which you will have to avoid. Be careful to not stray far behind, or you will lose sight of the soldiers and have to start over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can left-click to crouch behind different structures to avoid being spotted. After the stealth mission, head to the marked location to hide. You will have found The Doctor at this point. Eventually, The Doctor will spot you and reveals he is sailing back to Pardis Dhyai to take Haypasia. You will have to make an exit to Pardis Dhyai. Eventually, Fatui enemies will arrive and begin to attack you in waves:

Wave One: x1 Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer, x1 Fatui Skirmisher – Geochanter Bracer

Wave Two: x1 Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard, x1 Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer

Wave Three: x1 Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard, x1 Fatui Pyro Agent

Eventually, you will have to retreat to find Haypasia. You find Haypasia has fallen asleep. However, suddenly, a vision of Scaramouche will appear behind you. Scaramouche seeks to deify himself, threatening that you won’t be able to stop him. Eventually, Scaramouche uses the Gnosis he obtained in Inazuma to change the weather.

This dangerous new situation causes you to leave to check on Tighnari and Dehya. Lightning has struck Tighnari, injuring him. Go to Haypasia to shelter from the weather and discuss your next plans.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the in-game clock to change the time to any time between 19:00 and 21:00. Afterwards, you’ll have to talk to Nilou. Note: If you have Nilou’s story quest unlocked and it is still incomplete, you may have to finish this quest before proceeding as she will be busy in that quest first.

Rest well for the next operation, and then proceed to the next quest: Jnagarbha Day.