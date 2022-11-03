Genshin Impact’s Scaramouche will step on you in his Elemental Burst

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting patiently for Scaramouche’s status as a playable character in the game since his introduction at an event near the beginning of the game. After years of taunting, including a brief appearance in Inazuma, Scaramouche is finally coming as a playable character under the name “Wanderer.” A new leak shows Scaramouche is indeed playable, and he still has a devious streak, as he is literally seen stepping on his enemies during his Elemental Burst.

In a recent leak posted by Twitter user @Thereallo6, Scaramouche can be seen taking one mighty step onto the foes before letting out an Anemo vortex, sucking in enemies, and dealing immense Anemo damage.

The original leak source is unknown, and the camera quality indicates that the leaker who recorded it didn’t want to get into trouble with developer HoYoverse. However, the video is up on multiple social media platforms for the Genshin Impact community to see. Not to be overshadowed is the Elemental Burst animation of Faruzan, another new Anemo character making an appearance in Genshin Impact Version 3.3.

Scaramouche will appear in Genshin Impact Version 3.3 as a playable character under a different name, Wanderer. Early leaks indicate that he will be an Anemo Catalyst user and function as an on-field DPS, with the ability to fly around the screen and (well…) step on people, mushrooms, or things of that nature. If this sadistic stomper isn’t someone who interests you, or you have a wealth of Primogems, then you might want to consider pulling for Nahida instead, who is currently available to summon.