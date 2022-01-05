Genshin Impact: Bathysmal Vishap Herd location and how to defeat it

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap, Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap, and Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap, together called the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, are the new enemies added to the Genshin Impact 2.4 update. As per miHoYo, these predators possess an unknown power that uses elements other than Hydro.

Bathysmal Vishap Herd is located in Enkanomiya, the new area added with the latest update. They use a powerful cleansing shower attack that will vanish a certain amount of the character’s Elemental Energy, and if there isn’t enough Elemental Energy available, the character will lose its HP.

Bathysmal Vishap Herd location and how to defeat it

The first thing you will have to do is unlock the Enkanomiya region. After you do that, you will have to complete the “From Dusk to Dawn Byakuyakoku” world quest to reach the exact location of the Bathysmal Vishap Herd.

In addition to this, you can also find the boss by navigating to the location marked in the interactive map by miHoYo below.

In order to defeat the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, creating a party with pyro and geo characters like Hu Tao and Zhongli will help a lot. Once the fight begins, dodge the cryo and electro attacks, and after that, they will jump towards the opposite side of the arena.

They will stop attacking you after a bit, and you can attack during that period using various attacks. In addition to this, after a few attacks, one of them will jump on one of the stone pillars and will start shooting electro projectiles. In that case, instead of trying to fight it, you should destroy those pillars to weaken the enemy.

It is advised to consume food that increases your attack before going into the battle to easily defeat the Bathysmal Vishap Herd. You will be rewarded with Dragonheir’s False Fin ascension material once you win the fight.