Genshin Impact: “Chronic Illness” Quest Guide

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is coming out swinging with a brand new Archon Quest, featuring a brand new cast of characters who are destined to drain your wallets completely. Collei takes center stage in “Chronic Illness,” which is a quest you’ll have to complete soon after you arrive in Sumeru. Prior to Chronic Illness, you’ll have to wander around and patrol with Collei as you explore the beginning rainforest of Sumeru.

Chronic Illness begins after Collei runs away in shock after Paimon nearly triggered her. Advance the clock to 8:00 on the next day, and follow the quest indicator as it takes you to Collei’s new location. Tighnari will be waiting for you there.

Related: How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Tighnari will discuss with you Collei’s condition, and you’ll learn she’s inflicted with a disease known as “Eleazar.” You will learn that Collei has been handed to a Fatui Harbinger mysteriously referred to as “the Doctor,” who was able to keep her condition stable. After this depressing news, you and Paimon will follow Tighnari on a small excursion to gather some herbal materials for Collei’s medicine. Head to the following location:

You’ll need to gather four Fresh Nilotpala Lotuses which are located rather close to each other once you arrive at the quest’s location. Here is where we found ours:

After collecting the Lotuses, a scouting group with an NPC named Amir will arrive and call you and Tighnari over. Amir will tell Tighnari that a “Withering Zone” has returned. Withering Zones are areas in the rainforest that causes vegetation in the area to wither completely and is also lethal to those without a vision.

Head to the Withering Zone. Your job now is to find and clear the Withering Zone, using your elemental powers to help clear up areas particularly affected by the Withering.

Areas of the Withering will look like a red, crimson sprout from the ground. When you are near an area affected by the Withering, you will be given a Decay meter. As you accumulate Decay, your Max HP, Elemental RES, and Physical RES will be reduced. When Decay is fully accumulated, your entire party will fall. You can use Candles of Life and Flames of Life to reduce Decay.

Use the Dendrogana nearby, and use Charged Attacks to clear the zones affected by the Withering. Once all the branches are cleared, head to the large tree and destroy it.

Return to Gandharva Ville after clearing the Withering zones. Afterward, you’ll be tasked with getting some rations over to an NPC who guided you during your first visit to Sumeru, a woman named Haypasia. Head to the following location to hand over the rations.

Once you arrive, the quest will conclude, and you’ll immediately start your next quest as you enter a new mysterious domain with Haypasia.