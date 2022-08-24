How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is finally out, and this new version is bringing players a whole new continent to explore. Sumeru is the newest region in the game, filled with lush green lands, hazy deserts, and damp rainforests to explore. Unlike Inazuma, there isn’t a special way to reach the location either. However, you will need access to The Chasm, a special area in Liyue, that’s only available after clearing Inazuma.

Open your map and zoom over The Chasm. You’ll notice there’s a new Teleport Waypoint that was previously missing. Head to that location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get there quickly by going to the Statue of the Seven located directly north of the new Waypoint. Drop all the way down to this location, where you’ll see a small cave jutting into the cliffside. The Waypoint is right in front of the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep doing down through the cave, while also progressing to a new quest that should appear, and you’ll soon encounter a new, beautiful forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon later, an NPC will walk by, as Paimon ponders how to get to Sumeru City. The new Archon Quest will continue from this point, which should also lead you to some important landmarks of Sumeru. Before doing so, however, be sure to head to the Statue of the Seven for an easy teleport to this new location.

Getting to Sumeru is as simple as that. As a reminder, you’ll need access to The Chasm, so if you haven’t completed Inazuma yet, you won’t be able to enter Sumeru.

Related: How to use Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact