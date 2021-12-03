Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Agility Training Day Three guide

Genshin Impact’s special event is still ongoing, and a new set of challenges has opened for players. Players can continue to track through the Agility Training events, which tasks you in heading down an obstacle course as fast as possible. Like the first day, you’ll collect insignias and power-ups along the way.

The faster you can complete the course, the more points you’ll earn. You can also earn points by collecting as many insignias throughout the course as possible. Like Day One, you’ll need 30,000 points to claim all the possible rewards today.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the first day, you can earn 30 Primogems, up to 90,000 Mora, some Weapon Enhancement Ores, and 240 Snowstrider Emblems. You can use the Snowstrider Emblems in the game’s event shop, where you can get some enhancement materials for the Cinnabar Spindle.

The Teleport Waypoint is at the eastmost point of Dragonspine, located in the water. There will also be a symbol to the left of the Waypoint, showing you where to go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout the obstacle course, you can collect a variety of objects to increase your score. Insignias resembling coins will increase your points. There are also “blessings” that act as buffs for your characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Galespring Blessings (on the left) increase your character’s jump height, which is important when blocks of ice are in your way. Meanwhile, Ironskin Blessings will allow you to shatter these blocks of ice altogether, rendering them useless. Collect them to increase your time. There are also balls of light that will refill energy, allowing you to sprint for longer.

Recommended Characters

This obstacle course has a tricky section where you have to scale a mountain, landing on icicles that protrude from the side of the rocks. Like Day One, many recommendations from there still apply here. However, the verticality of this obstacle course lends itself to some different recommended characters:

Kazuha can help you reset from a badly timed jump using the Elemental Skill. There are lots of portions of this course that can get you stuck, so using Kazuha will help you a lot.

Kazuha’s Elemental Skill is the fastest way to recover, but you can also use Venti to help climb the mountains. His held Elemental Skill creates a wind current you can glide on, which can help you skip some tricky portions.