Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Agility Training Day One guide

Genshin Impact Version 2.3’s biggest draw is the newest event involving characters like Albedo, Eula, Bennett, and Amber, and the minigames are in full swing. One of them is the Dragonspine Special Training – Agility Training minigame. This minigame is an obstacle course in which you must quickly travel through a set path, collecting insignias and power-ups along the way.

Finish in the quickest time you can while collecting all the insignias you can find. Doing so will get you the most points possible, which allows you to get greater tiers of rewards. For Day One, you’ll need 30,000 points to unlock all of the possible rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For Day One, you can earn 30 Primogems, some Weapon Enhancement Crystals, some Mora, and Snowstrider Emblems. Snowstrider Emblems are the newest form of event currency, which you can use to buy items in the event’s gift shop.

Travel to the Teleport Waypoint below Skyfrost Nail and Starglow Cavern in Dragonspine. You can also see an icon located near the Teleport Waypoint. A sigil will be waiting for you. Activate it to start the first challenge, which will dissipate all of the fog in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout the obstacle course, you can collect a variety of objects to increase your score. Insignias resembling coins will increase your points. There are also “blessings” that act as buffs for your characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Galespring Blessings (on the left) increase your character’s jump height, which is important when blocks of ice are in your way. Meanwhile, Ironskin Blessings will allow you to shatter these blocks of ice altogether, rendering them useless. Collect them to increase your time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recommended Characters

While it may seem like you can use any character for this challenge, there are actually some characters that can increase your movement speed. This may not be necessary to hit 30,000 points, but it can help you hit a high score.

Diona increases the movement speed of characters by 10% when they’re shielded by Icy Paws. It also decreases their stamina consumption, so you can run for longer. Using a Diona will help you traverse the scaly mountainsides much faster.

Rosaria also increases movement speed with her talent, Night Walk. At night, from 18:00 to 6:00 in-game, the movement speed of all your party members is increased by 10%. You can also use Sayu and her Elemental Skill to zoom past the mountains, as her Elemental Skill can travel down most of them. (Just be careful, as she can get stuck on some jagged edges.)