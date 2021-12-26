Genshin Impact: Energy Amplifier Fruition Deceitful Domains – Sea of Wandering Souls guide

The Deceitful Domains are a new challenging fight for players to try out in Genshin Impact as a part of the new Energy Amplifier Fruition event. This domain allows you to face a wave of enemies, and adjust the difficulty of the fight. The harder the fight is, the more points you get to cash out for rewards.

To unlock the Deceitful Domains, you have to first clear Act 1 of the Energy Amplifier Fruition event. Clear that event, and talk to the NPC Hosseini. He will then unlock the Deceitful Domains for you, allowing you to tackle these challenges head-on.

Each Deceitful Domain will have a Leyline Disorder that enhances the fight with buffs and debuffs. Here is the Leyline Disorder and the list of enemies for the Sea of Wandering Souls Domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before entering a domain, click the Energy Amplifier button on the bottom left to add Fruit Cores and Fruit Splinters. These ores will provide passive buffs to you throughout each domain. Each ore will use a certain about of Motive Force, which can limit how many ores you have equipped at the same time.

Each domain also has a first-time clear bonus of 60 Primogems. This can be claimed with any difficulty, so if you aren’t interested in the higher rewards for clearing this challenge on Expert mode, note you will still get the Primogems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of each fight, the HP of all your characters will be restored to the max and your Elemental Bursts will be fully recharged. Stand still in order to fully recharge your Elemental Burst and HP. (For an unknown reason, walking towards the key may stop your Bursts from recharging.)

Note, you need at least 4,000 points per domain to receive all of the possible rewards. Only participate in the highest difficulty for the challenge, as it’s unnecessary otherwise.

There are four possible difficulties that can increase the amounts of points you gain: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Expert. You can also get more points by adding debuffs to your characters, which make the fight harder.

Here are all of the debuffs for today’s domain:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first domain fight consists of many Spectres, from Hydro, Anemo, and the Geo variety. Additionally, there’s a Pyro and Electro Abyss mage and many Mitachurls and Electro Slimes. As a result, you’ll need a team with lots of elemental variety to clear this domain properly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recommended Characters