Genshin Impact: Energy Amplifier Fruition Act 1 Guide

A new event has started in Genshin Impact for Version 2.3, the Energy Amplifier Fruition event. During this event, travelers must visit Places of Interest and Deceitful Domains to help the NPC Hosseini research the Energy Amplifier. But these locations often attract monsters and other enemies.

At Places of Interest, Mutation Stones will gradually grant massive buffs to opponents (their ATK, Elemental RES, and resistance to interruption) where Irminsul Fruit Fragments are hidden. Clear out the threats to receive a bountiful reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter a Point of Interest, destroy the Irminsul Fruit Fragment to remove the buffs given to the enemies. Then, defeat all of the opponents. A Treasure Chest will then spawn, and you can collect the rewards for the day.

Here are the rewards you can earn today:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the location of the first Point of Interest:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the location of the second Point of Interest:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clear all the Points of Interest, then check back in with Hosseini. After talking to him, the Deceitful Domains will open up, and you can challenge those. As for challenging the Places of Interests, the next set of challenges will open up the next day.

Zhongli or Claymore characters will help you easily clear the Irminsul Fruit Fragments. They act as rock structures, which are similarly cleared quickly by these characters in the overworld. Otherwise, destroying these will become a chore.