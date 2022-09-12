Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Five – Shield-Breaking Point guide

The fifth domain for the Fayz Trial event in Genshin Impact is available for players to try out, once again challenging players to fight off a group of enemies while utilizing a strange phenomenon. This phenomenon is the “Time Dilation” mechanic, which allows you to pinpoint enemy weaknesses to unleash a strong attack. The fifth domain is the “Shield-Breaking Point” domain.

How to complete the Fayz Trial in Genshin Impact

The Fayz Trial event tasks you with defeating opponents to build up a special battle bar to enter a special mechanic. This mechanic is the “Time Dilation” mechanic which allows you to freeze the screen, take snapshots of enemies, and pinpoint their weaknesses. Following this, you will automatically cast a “Supersense Skill” which is a strong attack that often instantly kills enemies.

The more weaknesses you expose, the stronger your “Supersense Skill” will be. Some enemies will also have a “Golden Weakness” that counts as more than one weakness. In this mode, teams are predetermined. In other words, you cannot use any of your characters, and you might even be able to experiment with a character you don’t own.

Shield-Breaking Point domain in Genshin Impact

In this domain, the trial characters you get are Kamisato Ayato, Xiangling, Yelan, and Diona. The best way to utilize this composition is to use Xiangling, Yelan, and Kamisato Ayato’s Elemental Bursts in unison and trigger the Vaporize reaction to deal high damage.

The effects of the Supersense Skill are as follows for this domain:

Standard Effect: Unleashes 4 Elemental Explosions at the active character’s position, dealing Hydro, Pyro, Hydro, and Cryo DMG respectively to nearby opponents.

Enhanced Effect: The Elemental DMG dealt by the Elemental Explosions is increased.



Here are the rewards you can get in this domain:

Condition Reward Spot 7 weakness(es) in one go in the current stage x60 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x1 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment Obtain a stage score of 1500 x20,000 Mora, x2 Oasis Garden’s Kindness Spot 30 weakness(es) in one challenge in the current stage x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

In this trial, you will fight a lot of Abyss Mages with special Elemental Shields. Cryo Abyss Mages will give you particular trouble, and they may prevent your Supersense Skill from being effective. As a result, in the initial waves, you should use the Supersense Skill after the Abyss Mages lose their Elemental Shields.

After defeating four waves of Abyss Mages, you will have to fight Fatui Skirmishers. You should utilize Supersense Skills as much as you can during these fights, as you can defeat these Skirmishers before they activate their Elemental Skills.