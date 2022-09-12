Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Four – Elemental Dissonance guide

The fourth domain in the Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial event is up and running, and players will once again have to enter a mysterious domain and utilize a strange power to defeat waves of enemies. Day Four’s Fayz Trial domain is the “Elemental Dissonance” domain. Utilize the “Time Dilation” phenomenon and take photos of your enemies to pinpoint their weaknesses and unleash a devastating effect.

Related: Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Three – Bionic Dysfunction guide

How to complete the Fayz Trial in Genshin Impact

During the Fayz Trial event, you can defeat opponents to earn special battle currencies known as Fayz Tinctures, which charge up a special state unique to this event. This state is the “Time Dilation,” which allows you to freeze the screen and capture photos of enemies. While in this state, you can enter a camera-like state and take a closer look at enemies, pinpointing their weaknesses. After this, you summon a “Supersense Skill.”

The more weaknesses you pinpoint, the stronger your “Supersense Skill” will be. Additionally, some enemies might have a “Golden Weakness.” When you spot one of these weaknesses, they will count as more than one weakness.

In this mode, teams are predetermined. In other words, you cannot use any of your characters, and you might even be able to experiment with a character you don’t own.

Elemental Dissonance domain in Genshin Impact

In this domain, the trial characters you get to play are Eula, Kaeya, Fischl, and Bennett. In this team comp, you should use Fischl and Kaeya to create the “Superconduct” reaction. This boosts the amount of Physical damage an enemy takes, which will allow Eula to deal more damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The effects of the Supersense Skills are as follows for this domain:

Standard Effect: 3 thunderbolts will randomly be unleashed at the position of opponents who have had their weaknesses exposed, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Opponents with more than 2 weaknesses spotted will be prioritized for attack. All party members will regain 30 Energy and their Elemental Burst CDs will be decreased by 10s. The number of Thunderbolts is increased to 5 and the Electro DMG dealt by the thunderbolts is increased. All party members regain 40 Energy and their Elemental Burst CDs will be decreased by 15s.



Here are the rewards you can get in this domain:

Condition Reward Spot 7 weakness(es) in one go in the current stage x60 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment Obtain a stage score of 1500 x20,000 Mora, x2 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew Spot 30 weakness(es) in one challenge in the current stage x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

In this trial, Eula’s Elemental Burst can deal as much damage as the Supersense Skill if your rotation is used properly. It’s not too difficult; simply use Fischl’s Elemental Skill and Kaeya’s Elemental Burst, apply Superconduct, and use Bennett to boost Eula’s ATK. This will allow her burst to deal tons of damage.

The Supersense Skill in this game will typically one-shot enemies, so you can use it on cooldown. You should especially use this skill on the tankier enemies in this domain, namely the Rifthounds.