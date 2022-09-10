Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Three – Bionic Dysfunction guide

Genshin Impact’s Fayz Trial event features a series of kinetic battles with a new domain each day, each one with a new set of enemies and challenges to face. Day Three’s Fayz Trial domain is the “Bionic Dysfunction” domain. Once again, players will have to utilize the mysterious “Time Dilation” phenomenon, taking snapshots of photos to pinpoint their weaknesses and unleash a devastating effect.

Related: Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Two – Stem Fragility guide

How to complete the Fayz Trial in Genshin Impact

During the Fayz Trial event, you can defeat opponents to earn special battle currencies known as Fayz Tinctures, which charge up a special state unique to this event. This state is the “Time Dilation,” which allows you to freeze the screen and capture photos of enemies. While in this state, you can enter a camera-like state and take a closer look at enemies, pinpointing their weaknesses. After this, you summon a “Supersense Skill.”

The more weaknesses you pinpoint, the stronger your “Supersense Skill” will be. Additionally, some enemies might have a “Golden Weakness.” When you spot one of these weaknesses, they will count as more than one weakness.

In this mode, teams are predetermined. In other words, you cannot use any of your characters, and you might even be able to experiment with a character you don’t own.

Bionic Dysfunction domain in Genshin Impact

In this domain, the trial characters you get to play are Chongyun, Mona, Kazuha, and Diona. This team comp sets up a solid “Freeze” team, which relies on using Mona’s Hydro application alongside Chongyun’s Freeze application to keep the enemy in frozen stasis.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The effects of the Supersense Skills are as follows for this domain:

Standard Effect: 3 Rippling Fields will randomly be unleashed at the position of opponents who have had their weaknesses exposed, dealing 1 instance of Hydro DMG to opponents within them per second. These fields last 5s. Opponents with more than 2 weaknesses will be prioritized for attack.

Buffed Effect: The number of Rippling Fields is increased to 5 and the Hydro DMG dealt is increased.



Here are the rewards you can get in this domain:

Condition Reward Spot 7 weakness(es) in one go in the current stage x60 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x1 Nagadus Emerald Fragment Obtain a stage score of 1500 x20,000 Mora, x2 Oasis Garden’s Kindness Spot 30 weakness(es) in one challenge in the current stage x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

A good strategy to employ during this domain is to have the enemy Frozen before using your Supersense Skill. Kazuha can help group the enemies, while Chongyun and Mona should be used to inflict Freeze. Once all the enemies are Frozen and close together, back up and bit and use your Supersense Skill to get the stronger effect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the other Supersense Skills in the event, the damage is not instantaneous. Instead, the Supersense Skill is a large pool of water, similar to Ganyu or Kamisato Ayato’s Elemental Burst. This field can whiff if enemies stray too far from each other, so it’s important to use Kazuha and group them up.

It’s recommended to save your Supersense Skill until the Mirror Maiden and Ruin Guards begin showing up. These enemies are the tankiest of the bunch, so you will want to deplete their HP as fast as possible by using the Supersense Skill.