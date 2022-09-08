Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day One – Up to the Gills in Loopholes guide

Genshin Impact’s newest event, the Fayz Trial, is finally live. Players will have the opportunity to enter a mysterious domain and battle enemies with the strange “Time Dilation” phenomenon. This event brings a bit of RPG action into Genshin Impact, as you can use the “Time Dilation” to pinpoint weaknesses and deal extra damage to your enemies.

Related: Genshin Impact version 3.0 Kokomi and Ganyu banners revealed, featuring Dori, Xingqiu, and Sucrose

How to complete the Fayz Trial in Genshin Impact

To begin the Fayz Trial event, first, talk to the NPC Jami, located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Jami, he will automatically teleport you to the location of the domain, found here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Fayz Trial event, defeating opponents in combat will grant you Fayz Tinctures. You can collect enough of these to enter a special “Time Dilation” mode. You have three stacks of these at any time. In this mode, you can use your Viewfinder to pinpoint the weaknesses of your opponents, and use a “Supersense Skill.”

Opponents can have more than one weakness, and some will even have a “Golden Weakness.” Spotting weaknesses will grant buffs, allowing you to deal tons of damage. In each domain, you won’t be able to use your party members. Instead, the game will give you a predetermined team to use.

In combat, you can move your camera around and snap a photo to take a picture of the weaknesses of the enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you capture weaknesses, press “E” to take a photo. You will then unleash a Supersense Skill which will have a special effect depending on the domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up to the Gills in Loopholes domain

In this domain, the trial characters you’ll get to play are Klee, Xingqiu, Collei, and Sangonomiya Kokomi. This is a strong set-up that will allow you to deal lots of Bloom and Burgeon damage if you play it correctly, so be sure to utilize Elemental Reactions when your Supersense Skill is on cooldown.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The effects of the Supersense Skills are as follows for this domain:

Standard Effect: 3 Feralgrass Shockwaves will randomly be unleashed at the position of opponents who have had their weaknesses exposed, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. Opponents with more than 2 weaknesses spotted will be prioritized for attack.

Buffed Effect: The number of Feralgrass Shockwaves is increased to 5 and the Dendro DMG dealt is increased.



Here are the rewards you can get in this domain:

Condition Reward Spot 7 weakness(es) in one go in the current stage x60 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x1 Agnidus Agate Fragment Obtain a stage score of 1500 x20,000 Mora, x2 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew Spot 30 weakness(es) in one challenge in the current stage x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

This domain will feature waves of progressively harder enemies. You will initially fight Hilichurls and Mitachurls, before upgrading to Eremites, and finally, different Ruin Guards of various types. Spot as many weaknesses as you can to instantly defeat some of the tankier enemies.