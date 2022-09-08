Genshin Impact version 3.0 Kokomi and Ganyu banners revealed, featuring Dori, Xingqiu, and Sucrose

The second half of Genshin Impact’s Version 3.0 is on the horizon, and like the second portion of any Genshin Impact update, a new Character Event Wish banner will meet us to empty our wallets. The second Character Event Wish banner in Genshin Impact Version 3.0 will feature the 5-star characters Kokomi and Ganyu, who will be joined by a 4-star roster of Dori, Xingqiu, and Sucrose.

The announcement of the new banner was officially confirmed through the game’s official Twitter account, which also confirmed the release date of this new banner for September 9.

Event Wish "Drifting Luminescence" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro)!



〓Event Wish Duration〓

2022/09/09 18:00:00 – 2022/09/27 14:59:59

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro character with some of the strongest healing capabilities in the game. While she was initially passed off as a weaker unit, Kokomi has solidified a place in the meta with her strong Hydro application abilities and the ability to keep her team ridiculously healthy. Meanwhile, Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo character notorious for her usage in freeze teams and is a great main DPS character for any account.

Dori is a brand new 4-star Electro character who will function as the second Electro healer in the game. It’s a little strange that we’re getting a new Electro healer already, considering Kuki Shinobu was just recently released. However, more variety is always welcomed, and Dori will be a great asset in your new Dendro-focused teams. You also have a chance to pull the strong 4-star characters, Xingqiu and Sucrose.

These new banners will begin on September 9 and end on September 27.