Genshin Impact: Fayz Trial Day Two – Stem Fragility guide

Genshin Impact’s Fayz Trial event is releasing a new domain each day, each one with a new challenge for you to face. Day Two’s Fayz Trial domain is the “Stem Fragility” domain. Once again, players will have to utilize the mysterious “Time Dilation” phenomenon, taking snapshots of photos to pinpoint their weaknesses and unleash a devastating effect.

How to complete the Fayz Trial in Genshin Impact

During the Fayz Trial event, you can defeat opponents to earn Fayz Tinctures, which charge up a special mode unique to this event. This mode is the “Time Dilation,” which allows you to freeze the screen and capture photos of enemies. While in this mode, you can snap photos of enemies and pinpoint their weaknesses, which will allow you to use a special “Supersense Skill.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

The more weaknesses you pinpoint, the stronger your “Supersense Skill” will be. Additionally, some enemies might have a “Golden Weakness.” When you spot one of these weaknesses, they will count as more than one weakness.

In this mode, teams are predetermined. In other words, you cannot use any of your characters, and you might even be able to experiment with a character you don’t own.

Stem Fragility domain

In this domain, the trial characters you’ll get to play are Sangonomiya Kokomi, Fischl, Yelan, and Sucrose. This “Taser-team” set-up relies on utilizing the Electro-Charged reaction, made even more robust and powerful with Sucrose’s ability to Swirl elements. Be sure to understand this team for when your “Supersense Skill” is on cooldown.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The effects of the Supersense Skills are as follows for this domain:

Standard Effect: Unleashes a single Blazing Burst as the active character’s position, dealing Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

Buffed Effect: Pyro DMG dealt by Blazing Burst is increased.



Here are the rewards you can get in this domain:

Condition Reward Spot 7 weakness(es) in one go in the current stage x60 Primogems, x20,000 Mora, x1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment Obtain a stage score of 1500 x20,000 Mora, x2 Oasis Garden’s Kindness Spot 30 weakness(es) in one challenge in the current stage x20,000 Mora, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

For this domain, you can deal extra DMG by applying the Hydro element on enemies before using your Supersense Skill. This will cause the Pyro DMG from your Supersense Skill to mix with the Hydro element, creating the Vaporize reaction. Alternatively, you can apply the Electro element first to create Overloaded. Use Elemental Reactions to ensure the opponents die in one strike and maximize your points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final wave of enemies in this stage is a mix of Cryo Whopperflowers and Hydro Slimes. You can save some Supersense Skill usages for this portion of the fight, as these enemies can endlessly Freeze you, both frustrating you and making it so you can’t deal damage.