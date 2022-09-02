Genshin Impact: Forest Regalia Claymore – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

With the latest Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact came all sorts of new goodies for players to find and collect. Among them are weapons and relics to outfit your characters, all of which can be great upgrades to what you might have had previously. Sumeru is a mystical region filled with wonder, so naturally, even the weapons that you can craft will have a dash of magic and mystique about them. One such weapon is a new nature-themed claymore called Forest Regalia. It is a 4-star weapon at its base, so you know it’s going to be good. In this guide we will explain how you can go about obtaining it for yourself, so read on to find out.

How to get Forest Regalia claymore in Genshin Impact

Forest Regalia is a craftable weapon. Or rather, forgeable, to be more precise. That means that you will have to obtain the correct forging diagram first, and then all of the materials needed for the forging process. Getting the diagram is not too difficult. You will have to find Aravinay, who resides in Mahavanaranapna, which is the dreamscape area of Vanarana. Aravinay is a forging diagram vendor who will sell you the diagram you need in exchange for Stories of You and Aranara, which itself is a quest reward found in Sumeru. The correct diagram name for Forest Regalia is Tale of the Forest King.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on the diagram, you can read it to learn the recipe. Now, it is time to gather the crafting resources, before going to the blacksmith to forge your new weapon. To be able to craft Forest Regalia, you will need:

500 Mora

1 Midlander Claymore Billet

50 Crystal Chunks

50 White Iron Chunks

After getting the materials, give them over to the friendly blacksmith, who will then forge the weapon in 10 seconds, after which you’ll be ready to wield the Forest Regalia claymore.

Forest Regalia stats

Forest Regalia is a 4-star claymore, so it’s reasonable to assume that it’s got some good stats on it. Its base ATK value is 44 at level 1 which becomes 565 at level 90. Its secondary stat is Energy Recharge, which helps with Energy regeneration of the user and starts low at 6.7% at level 1 and grows to 30.6% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(Energy Recharge) 0 1/20 44 6.7% 0 20/20 119 11.8% 1 20/40 144 11.8% 1 40/40 226 17.2% 2 40/50 252 17.2% 2 50/50 293 19.9% 3 50/60 319 19.9% 3 60/60 361 22.6% 4 60/70 387 22.6% 4 70/70 429 25.2% 5 70/80 455 25.2% 5 80/80 497 27.9% 6 80/90 523 27.9% 6 90/90 565 30.6%

Besides that, Forest Regalia also has a refinement power called Forest Sanctuary, with the effect:

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

With each progressive refinement level, the Elemental Mastery bonus of Forest Sanctuary grows in increments of 15. That means that Forest Regalia’s Elemental Mastery bonus effect can be refined from level 1 to level 5 at the scale of:

60> 75 > 90 > 105 > 120

Forest Regalia Ascension

Just like all other weapons, Forest Regalia has six ascension levels in total. To progress to every ascension level, you will need to gather up specific resources and pay a fee in Mora. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you’ll need:

5,000 Mora

3x Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew

3x Chaos Storage

2x Faded Red Satin

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15,000 Mora

3x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

12x Chaos Storage

8x Faded Red Satin

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20,000 Mora

6x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

6x Chaos Module

6x Trimmed Red Silk

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30,000 Mora

3x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

12x Chaos Module

9x Trimmed Red Silk

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35,000 Mora

6x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

9x Chaos Bolt

6x Rich Red Brocade

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45,000 Mora

4x Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew

18x Chaos Bolt

12x Rich Red Brocade

To put it all into perspective, or if you’re curious about what you would need to ascend Forest Regalia all in one go, we have calculated all of the total resources that you would need to have in your inventory:

150,000 Mora

3x Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew

9x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

9x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

4x Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew

15x Chaos Storage

18x Chaos Module

27x Chaos Bolt

10x Faded Red Satin

15x Trimmed Red Silk

18x Rich Red Brocade

And finally, after all that collecting, forging, refining, and ascending, you will be able to equip one of your characters with a new 4-star claymore, the Forest Regalia.