Genshin Impact: Fruit of Fulfillment Catalyst – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

In Genshin Impact, every character needs to be outfitted with a weapon. Some will use swords, polearms, and bows — the usual weapons you would expect. Yet some magically-inclined characters will use a more mystical weapon, such as a catalyst. This helps them to focus their magical abilities and channel them into their spells. So after coming to Sumeru, you might want to upgrade your casters with new catalysts, and there is a 4-star version in Patch 3.0 that’s called Fruit of Fulfillment, that’s got great stats and powers. With the help of this guide, you can get your hands on a catalyst of your own and outfit your Genshin Impact mages with a new weapon.

How to get Fruit of Fulfillment polearm in Genshin Impact

In order to get the 4-star catalyst, Fruit of Fulfillment, you’ll first need to forge it. And before that even, you will need to learn the recipe from a forging diagram. That’s not too hard, but you will need to make your way to Mahavanaranapna. That is the name of the dream version of Vanarana, which is an area located in the northwestern part of Sumeru. There, you will meet Aravinay, who is the vendor that can sell you all sorts of Sumeru forging diagrams.

The one you need to craft Fruit of Fulfillment is called Tale of the Portent, which you can obtain by trading one Stories of You and Aranara. This is a quest reward item that you will gather while questing all around Sumeru, so check your inventory for one.

After obtaining the diagram, you can learn the recipe and that means that you’re almost ready to head to the blacksmith’s. But before that, you have to make sure you have all the resources you will need for the forging process. In order to craft Fruit of Fulfillment, you’ll need:

500 Mora

1 Midlander Catalyst Billet

50 Crystal Chunks

50 White Iron Chunks

With all the materials prepared, visit the blacksmith and let him forge the item for you. After 10 seconds, you’ll be the proud owner of the catalyst weapon, Fruit of Fulfillment.

Fruit of Fulfillment stats

Fruit of Fulfillment is a 4-star catalyst, which of course means that the stats on this weapon will be pretty good. Its base ATK value is 42 at level 1 and comes to a maximum of 510 at level 90. Its secondary stat is Energy Recharge which helps with Energy regeneration of the character and starts at a mere 10% at level 1 but becomes 45.9% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(Energy Recharge) 0 1/20 42 10% 0 20/20 109 17.7% 1 20/40 135 17.7% 1 40/40 205 25.8% 2 40/50 231 25.8% 2 50/50 266 29.8% 3 50/60 292 29.8% 3 60/60 327 33.8% 4 60/70 353 33.8% 4 70/70 388 37.9% 5 70/80 414 37.9% 5 80/80 449 41.9% 6 80/90 475 41.9% 6 90/90 510 45.9%

But that’s not all. Fruit of Fulfillment also has a refinement power, which is called Full Circle, with the effect:

Obtain the “Wax and Wane” effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 24 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane can be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

With each refinement level, the Elemental Mastery bonus of Full Circle gets higher in increments of 3. Meaning that Fruit of Fulfillment’s Elemental Mastery bonus effect can be refined from level 1 to level 5 in the amounts of:

24 > 27 > 30 > 33 > 36

Fruit of Fulfillment Ascension

Like all weapons, Fruit of Fulfillment has a total of six ascension levels. Every next level of ascension needs specific kinds and amounts of resources and a Mora fee to complete. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you need:

5,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

3x Gloomy Statuette

2x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

12x Gloomy Statuette

8x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20,000 Mora

6x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

6x Dark Statuette

6x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

12x Dark Statuette

9x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35,000 Mora

6x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

9x Deathly Statuette

6x Crystalline Cyst Dust

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45,000 Mora

4x Oasis Garden’s Truth

18x Deathly Statuette

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

You might be wondering how many resources that would make in total, or if you have enough to ascend Fruit of Fulfillment in one go. For that, we have calculated the totals that you need to farm, and it amounts to:

150,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

9x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

9x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

4x Oasis Garden’s Truth

15x Gloomy Statuette

18x Dark Statuette

27x Deathly Statuette

10x Fungal Spores

15x Luminescent Pollen

18x Crystalline Cyst Dust

After the whole process of forging, refining, and ascending, you will have a fully maxed out Fruit of Fulfillment, a seriously good 4-star catalyst.