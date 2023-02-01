Genshin Impact – Fragmented Testimony quest guide

Alhaitham is Sumeru’s most mysterious and handsome scholar, bringing intellect and strength to the game. Like other 5-star characters, Alhaitham’s inclusion in the game as a playable character gifts us with a story quest, giving us a questline to complete starring the one and only Alhaitham. To start Alhaitham’s story quest, head to the story quest page in your quest tab, and unlock his story quest using a Story Quest Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking Alhaitham’s story quest will start the first quest in the questline: Fragmented Testimony. The quest begins with Alhaitham accepting his role as the Acting Grand Sage. Head to the Akademiya to observe him and the other scholars.

There are mixed opinions about Alhaitham’s position and authority. As you hear the opinions of the folks around you, an ailing man named Ilyas states he needs to confess something to the Matra. Talk to the nearby Matra when you enter the Akademiya. Ilyas explains a sage named Siraj was conducting dangerous experiments on him.

This issue interests Alhaitham, and he joins the party. Head to the next location with Alhaitham, the Tavern, to garner more information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Matra finds a suspect named Narendra. You and Alhaitham begin questioning him, but you don’t get any important leads. Talk to Alhaitham, who reveals that Siraj was his former classmate. Head to the Research Preparation Center next, located inside the Akademiya.

After discussing with Alhaitham, you and Alhaitham take measures to help Ilyas recover his memory. Alhaitham reveals Siraj’s experiments touch on a “cardinal sin” regarding human evolution. After heading to the Research Preparation Center, the quest will conclude, and the next quest will begin.

For your troubles, you’ll earn 400 Adventure EXP, 27,285 Mora, 3 Hero’s Wit, and 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores. Keep going to learn about the troubled nature of Siraj’s experiments and help Ilyas regain his memories.