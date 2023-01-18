Best build for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro character and another stylish addition to the game. Aside from oozing handsomeness, Alhaitham is a strong Dendro DPS character and fulfills a powerful niche as an on-field Dendro damage dealer, and also a character who can reliably proc the Dendro element on your enemies.

Alhaitham has numerous purposes, but many of his best options will remain the same. As a DPS character, you might think Alhaitham would need to build ATK to succeed. However, his damage primarily comes from Elemental Mastery due to how his skills and passive work. Be sure to keep this in mind as you consider his weapons and artifacts.

Best weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Image via HoYoVerse

As a Sword character, Alhaitham has many offensive options. Alhaitham has several flexible weapon options to choose from, many of which will bolster his ability to deal tons of damage to the enemy team.

Best 5-star weapon: The Light of Foliar Incision is his best 5-star weapon, and is his signature weapon. Aside from providing a high amount of Crit DMG, it also provides some Elemental Mastery that helps Alhaitham deal good damage. This is his best weapon if you are able to invest some Primogems into it.

Best 4-star weapon: The Black Sword is a generally good 4-star option for Sword characters due to its Crit Rate stat and ability to boost Normal Attack DMG. This will be his best 4-star option for light spenders, as you will need to obtain the Black Sword from the Battle Pass.

Best free-to-play weapon: Toukabou Shigure is a free-to-play event weapon that provides Elemental Mastery as a main stat, as well as an okay passive. If you do not have this weapon, then the Iron Sting is his second-best bet, which also boosts Elemental Mastery.

Best artifacts for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alhaitham has some good artifact options to choose from. As a Dendro character, you can choose between numerous sets based on which reaction you are trying to proc.

The 4-piece Gilded Dreams set is Alhaitham’s best set. Aside from a flat increase in Elemental Mastery, it has a strong effect that boosts your Elemental Mastery even further as well as your ATK. It’s highly recommended to farm for this set.

The 4-piece Deepwood Memories set is another very strong set for your Alhaitham. However, it does lean into Alhaitham's Dendro DMG, rather than the stronger option of making him deal more damage through reactions, such as Spread or Quicken.

Best teams for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Image via HoYoverse

Alhaitham has several good teams due to Dendro’s flexibility as an element. Alhaitham’s best teammate will be an Electro unit, as Quicken is his strongest reaction.