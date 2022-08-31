Genshin Impact: Moonpiercer Polearm – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

To unlock the full power of your roster in Genshin Impact, it is important to outfit your characters with the best weapons you can get your hands on. With the new Patch 3.0, there are even more new characters to collect, and each of them will require an appropriate new weapon. Luckily, Sumeru is a vast region and there you can find a variety of equipment for your roster. For example, you can craft a cool new 4-star polearm called Moonpiercer. And if you’re wondering how to accomplish that, look no further. We’ll explain how to craft Moonpiercer in Genshin Impact and examine upgrades and stats of this new weapon.

Related: Genshin Impact: King’s Squire Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

How to get Moonpiercer polearm in Genshin Impact

To acquire the new 4-star polearm, Moonpiercer, you will have to find the proper diagram and forge it yourself. That is not as difficult as it might initially seem, as we’ll help you along with the process. But first things first — you need to get the forging diagram for Moonpiercer.

The diagram is sold by Aravinay, who is the vendor for forging blueprints. However, he can only be found in the dream realm version of Vanarana, which is called Mahavanaranapna. Vanarana is in the northwestern part of Sumeru, so now you know which way to embark on your journey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get to Aravinay, you will have to trade one Stories of You and Aranara to get the blueprint item, which is itself called Tale of the Moonlight. Stories of You and Aranara is a quest reward item that you will receive while adventuring in Sumeru.

After you have Tale of the Moonlight safely in your inventory, just learn the recipe and you’ll be ready for the next step of forging. That step is gathering all of the required materials. To be able to craft Moonpiercer, you will need:

500 Mora

1 Midlander Polearm Billet

50 Crystal Chunks

50 White Iron Chunks

Now that you have all of that, you’ll need to wait for the 10 seconds of forging to pass, and the blacksmith will present you with Moonpiercer, your brand new polearm.

Moonpiercer stats

Moonpiercer is a 4-star weapon, meaning that it has some very good stats. The base ATK value is 44 at level 1 and maxes out at a whopping 565 at level 90. Moonpiercer’s secondary stat is Elemental Mastery which enhances Elemental Reaction. It starts out at 24 at level 1 and gets up to a max of 110 at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(Elemental Mastery) 0 1/20 44 24 0 20/20 119 42 1 20/40 144 42 1 40/40 226 62 2 40/50 252 62 2 50/50 293 71 3 50/60 319 71 3 60/60 361 81 4 60/70 387 81 4 70/70 429 91 5 70/80 455 91 5 80/80 497 101 6 80/90 523 101 6 90/90 565 110

Along with all those stats, Moonpiercer has its own refinement power called Stillwood Moonshadow, with the effect:

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

With every new refinement level, the bonus ATK increase of Stillwood Moonshadow grows in increments of 4%. This means that Moonpiercer’s ATK increase bonus can be refined from level 1 to level 5, amounting to:

16% > 20% > 24% > 28% > 32%

Image via GenshinImpactWiki

Moonpiercer Ascension

Moonpiercer is a weapon with a total of six ascension levels. As always, each ascension level requires specific materials and a payment of Mora to complete. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you need:

5,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

3x Chaos Storage

2x Recruit’s Insignia

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

12x Chaos Storage

8x Recruit’s Insignia

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20,000 Mora

6x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

6x Chaos Module

6x Sergeant’s Insignia

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

12x Chaos Module

9x Sergeant’s Insignia

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35,000 Mora

6x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

9x Chaos Bolt

6x Lieutenant’s Insignia

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45,000 Mora

4x Oasis Garden’s Truth

18x Chaos Bolt

12x Lieutenant’s Insignia

If you are flush with resources and want to complete Moonpiercer’s ascension all at once, or you simply want to know what the total amount of resources needed would be, that means that you will have to farm up in total:

150,000 Mora

3x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

9x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

9x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

4x Oasis Garden’s Truth

15x Chaos Storage

18x Chaos Module

27x Chaos Bolt

10x Recruit’s Insignia

15x Sergeant’s Insignia

18x Lieutenant’s Insignia

With all that done and dusted, all the materials collected and the weapon ascended, you are ready to use your new 4-star polearm, the Moonpiercer.