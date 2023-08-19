Genshin Impact: How to Unlock Narzissenkreuz Ordo

The Narzissenkreuz Ordo is a hidden area in the Fontaine location of Genshin Impact and plays a crucial role in ending not only two other Fontaine questlines but also holds two key items you’ll use both now and into the future. Unlocking the Narzissenkreuz Ordo is thankfully reasonably straightforward but a bit time-consuming, as access is locked behind a quest of its own. We’ll cover how to get to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo and what you can find in this guide.

How to Unlock Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Genshin Impact

Before you can even access the Narzissenkreuz Ordo, you need to complete the Aqueous Tidemarks quest. After you “defeat” the Special Ruin Garder, fast travel back to the Institute of Natural Philosophy — the Teleport Waypoint southeast of the Court of Fontaine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re back in the Institute, go to the back of the room where you fought the Garder, and you’ll see a book with several sparkles coming off of it. Read the book to be teleported into the Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

How to Use the Key to Somewhere in the Institute and Drained Conch Cup from Narzissenkreuz Ordo

At the back of the room inside the Ordo are a pair of treasure chests. The one on the left awards the Key to Somewhere in the Institute, which you can use now. There’s no currently available use for the Conch but as Genshin and thus Fontaine receive additional updates, no doubt its purpose will become clear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Key in hand, fast travel to the entrance of the Institute ruins and take the gate on the left you opened during Aqueous Tidemarks, surface briefly, then jump down into the water through the hole in the floor. Next, rather than take a left toward the end of the ruins, make a right and interact with the switch in front of the locked door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you can use the Key to Somewhere Inside the Institute, then move through the hallway and interact with the second switch near another closed door. You won’t need a key this time. For all the trouble you’ve gone through, you’ll receive the A Study in Sable achievement and access to a less-than-probably-moral experiment chamber with a bit of corruption at its center clearly under study. There’s also a Precious Chest there as an additional reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, you should have an automatic teleport point to Narzissenkreuz Ordo, so you don’t have to go through the book again. You’ll likely need to come back to the Institute for the Conch or some other purpose later down the line.