Genshin Impact: Hunter’s Path Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

It’s not too difficult to outfit your roster of characters with weapons in Genshin Impact. Even while exploring Sumeru in Patch 3.0, it is still not too hard to find decent options. But the best of the best are, of course, the coveted 5-star weapons. These have the best stat ratios, strongest powers, and all-around make the characters you equip with them into powerhouses. One such weapon in Patch 3.0 is the Hunter’s Path bow, which is a superb 5-star weapon for your strongest bow user. And in this article, we will describe how you can get Hunter’s Path and explain its stats and powers.

How to get Hunter’s Path claymore in Genshin Impact

The only way to get the Hunter’s Path bow is through Weapon Event Wishes. That means that you will have to do Wish pulls with a chance for the 5-star to drop when Hunter’s Path is the promoted weapon. Let’s take a look at the two possible scenarios to explain how the guaranteed pull works.

To get a guaranteed 5-star weapon drop, you would have to do 80 wishes for the pity pull to kick in, when the pity counter will reset again.

To get a promotional 5-star weapon drop, the same pity pull chance is applied, and when you would get a 5-star item, there is a 75% chance for it to be the promotional 5-star weapon.

If you pull a 5-star weapon and it is not one of the promotional ones, then the next one you pull is guaranteed to be.

Image via HoYoVerse

Hunter’s Path stats

Hunter’s Path is a 5-star bow, which means that it has some amazing stats and powers. The base ATK value of the bow is 44 at level 1 and becomes 542 at level 90. Its secondary stat is CRIT rate, which increases the chance to critically hit with it, and starts at 9.6% at level 1 and gets up to 44.1% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(CRIT rate) 0 1/20 44 9.6% 0 20/20 110 17% 1 20/40 141 17% 1 40/40 210 24.7% 2 40/50 241 24.7% 2 50/50 275 28.6% 3 50/60 307 28.6% 3 60/60 341 32.5% 4 60/70 373 32.5% 4 70/70 408 36.4% 5 70/80 439 36.4% 5 80/80 475 40.2% 6 80/90 506 40.2% 6 90/90 542 44.1%

With all that power, Hunter’s Path also has a refinement power with a long name: At the End of the Beast-Paths, which has the following effect:

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

With every level of refinement, the All Elemental DMG Bonus and Charged Attack DMG percentage grow incrementally:

12% > 15% > 18% > 21% > 24%

160% > 200% > 240% > 280% > 320%

Image by GenshinImpactWiki

Hunter’s Path Ascension

All weapons in Genshin Impact need to be ascended to reach their full potential, and powerful weapons like the Hunter’s Path bow doubly so. To get to each new ascension level, you will need to gather resources and pay a Mora fee. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you’ll need:

10,000 Mora

5x Echo of Schorching Might

5x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

3x Faded Red Satin

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

20,000 Mora

5x Remnant Glow of Schorching Might

18x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

12x Faded Red Satin

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

30,000 Mora

9x Remnant Glow of Schorching Might

9x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

9x Trimmed Red Silk

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

45,000 Mora

5x Dream of Schorching Might

18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

14x Trimmed Red Silk

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

55,000 Mora

9x Dream of Schorching Might

14x Robust Fungal Nucleus

9x Rich Red Brocade

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

65,000 Mora

6x Olden Days of Schorching Might

27x Robust Fungal Nucleus

18x Rich Red Brocade

With this head-spinning number of resources needed, you might want to know what the totals would be on everything that you have to farm up. We have added it all together, and to full ascend your Hunter’s Path, you would have to get:

125,000 Mora

5x Echo of Schorching Might

14x Remnant Glow of Schorching Might

14x Dream of Schorching Might

6x Olden Days of Schorching Might

23x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

27x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

41x Robust Fungal Nucleus

15x Faded Red Satin

23x Trimmed Red Silk

27x Rich Red Brocade

So if you are fortunate (or persistent) enough to successfully wish a Hunter’s Path bow, and then go through all of the necessary steps to upgrade it, you will have a very potent 5-star weapon on your hands.