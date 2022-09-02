Genshin Impact: Sapwood Blade Sword – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
En guarde!
Equipping each and every character you collect in Genshin Impact is a process that is well worth the effort. Not only does it make them more powerful in stats, but it also helps them fight better, which in turn helps you progress through the game that much faster. That is a good thing to keep in mind while exploring Sumeru in Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, because there is a plethora of new weapons to equip your characters with. So, for your sword users out there, there is a nice 4-star weapon called Sapwood Blade, which can represent a great upgrade to your arsenal. In this guide, we will explain how to get it and what it does.
Related: Genshin Impact: Forest Regalia Claymore – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
How to get Sapwood Blade claymore in Genshin Impact
The good news is that the Sapwood blade is not some random drop, but is actually made by forging. However, forging entails finding the diagram first to learn the recipe, and then getting the proper materials. To get the diagram for Sapwood Blade, you will have to visit Aravinay, the forging diagram vendor who resides in the dream realm of Vanarana, called Mahavanaranapna. Aravay will sell you the forging diagram called Tale of the Desert, in exchange for one Stories of You and Aranara, which is a quest reward that you get during Sumeru questing.
Once you’ve learned the recipe from the diagram, it is time to get all the necessary crafting materials and get to forging. So, before you go to the blacksmith to craft the Sapwood Blade, make sure that you have:
- 500 Mora
- 1 Midlander Sword Billet
- 50 Crystal Chunks
- 50 White Iron Chunks
With the materials safe in your inventory, talk to the blacksmith and let him forge for 10 seconds. When they’re done, you will get your very own Sapwood Blade sword.
Sapwood Blade stats
Sapwood Blade is a 4-star sword, which means that it has fairly decent stats for its user. Its base ATK value is 44 at level 1 and becomes 565 at level 90. Its secondary stat is Energy Recharge, which helps with Energy regeneration of the wielder and starts at 6.7% at level 1 and grows to 30.6% at level 90.
|Ascension Level
|Weapon Level
|Base ATK stat
|Secondary Stat
(Energy Recharge)
|0
|1/20
|44
|6.7%
|0
|20/20
|119
|11.8%
|1
|20/40
|144
|11.8%
|1
|40/40
|226
|17.2%
|2
|40/50
|252
|17.2%
|2
|50/50
|293
|19.9%
|3
|50/60
|319
|19.9%
|3
|60/60
|361
|22.6%
|4
|60/70
|387
|22.6%
|4
|70/70
|429
|25.2%
|5
|70/80
|455
|25.2%
|5
|80/80
|497
|27.9%
|6
|80/90
|523
|27.9%
|6
|90/90
|565
|30.6%
Along with that, Sapwood Blade has a refinement power called Forest Sanctuary, with the effect:
- After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.
With every level of refinement, the Elemental Mastery bonus of Forest Sanctuary grows in increments of 15. That means that Sapwood Blade’s Elemental Mastery bonus effect can be refined from level 1 to level 5 at the scale of:
60> 75 > 90 > 105 > 120
Sapwood Blade Ascension
Like other weapons in Genshin Impact, the Sapwood Blade has a total of six ascension levels. To progress to each following ascension level, you will need to gather specific materials and pay a Mora fee. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you’ll need:
- 5,000 Mora
- 3x Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 3x Chaos Storage
- 2x Faded Red Satin
To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:
- 15,000 Mora
- 3x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 12x Chaos Storage
- 8x Faded Red Satin
To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:
- 20,000 Mora
- 6x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 6x Chaos Module
- 6x Trimmed Red Silk
To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:
- 30,000 Mora
- 3x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 12x Chaos Module
- 9x Trimmed Red Silk
To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:
- 35,000 Mora
- 6x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9x Chaos Bolt
- 6x Rich Red Brocade
And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:
- 45,000 Mora
- 4x Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 18x Chaos Bolt
- 12x Rich Red Brocade
So, all in all, you will need to gather or farm up a lot of resources to fully ascend the Sapwood Blade. If you want to do that all in one go, you will need to have a total of:
- 150,000 Mora
- 3x Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 4x Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 15x Chaos Storage
- 18x Chaos Module
- 27x Chaos Bolt
- 10x Faded Red Satin
- 15x Trimmed Red Silk
- 18x Rich Red Brocade
After all that farming and forging, you will have a 4-star sword, the Sapwood Blade, ready to be equipped and used by one of your Genshin Impact characters.