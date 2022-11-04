Genshin Impact – Jnagarbha Day quest guide

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises continues with this next quest entitled Jnagarbha Day. The operation to save Nahida from her imprisonment rages on, but the situation is complicated when Scaramouche suddenly appears, revealing he is attempting to “deify” himself with Haypasia as a follower.

How to start the Jnagarbha Day quest

To start this quest, you need to complete the prior quest in Act V of the Archon Quest, As a God’s Side. The prior quest ended after you grouped up with the team, consisting of Alhaitham, Nilou, Cyno, and Dehya. Now, your plan can really go into motion. Officially start the quest by switching your in-game clock to 8:00 – 12:00 the next day as instructed. After the day passes, you’ll have to meet up with Alhaitham at the Akademiya. (There’s a nearby Teleport Waypoint for easy access.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your target is the Grand Sage Azar’s office where you can control the Grand Sage console. Alhaitham theorizes the console will have a way to rescue Nahida. As it’s Jnagarbha Day, a Sumerian holiday, Alhaitham proposes this should give you an opening to infiltrate the office. Enter the Akademiya.

From here, you’ll have to enter the House of Daena, which is further down the hall. Keep heading down the hall toward the marked locations. Note, from this point onwards, you will only be able to use the Traveler. The Grand Sage Azar will catch you, and plans quickly go south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, in a slight twist, it’s revealed that everything is going to plan, and your confinement was part of things all along. The next step is to find a way to connect to Nahida’s consciousness. You must find a location where the frequency from your Akasha Terminal can reach Nahida. You will have to head to the correct location, which is here behind this tree branch:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding the correct location, you will be taken inside Nahida’s consciousness, which resembles a swirling and endless black vortex. Steeling your resolve, you blast open a barrier between you and Nahida which wakes up Nahida. This part of the mission is successful, but you and Paimon are still stuck in captivity.

The next step involves Nilou, and you will be controlling a Trial version of her from here on out. As Nahida, climb the tree and head to the Akademiya. After some dialogue, Nilou will begin a dance that charms the nearby crowd and draws attention to her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next part of the quest sees you controlling an NPC named Isak. You will have to do a variety of quick-time events and choose the following options:

Hide in the field

Stealthily move to the right

Leave the field

Towards the Grand Bazaar

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other options may fail the quest, forcing you to start over. Finally, after you break free from confinement, you will have the opportunity to enter the Sanctuary of Surasthana and meet Nahida for the first time.