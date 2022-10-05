Genshin Impact: Key of Khaj-Nisut – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star weapon added in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. This weapon is highly niche and suitable for only a few characters in the game. But if you intend on using characters like Nilou, this weapon may be a valuable pick if you can spare the Primogems to pick it up. This weapon boosts Elemental Mastery and HP%, which does limit who can use this weapon, so consider your characters before deciding to pull on this weapon.

To obtain the Key of Khaj-Nisut, the weapon must be featured as an available 5-star weapon on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Unlike most 5-star weapons in the game, the Key of Khaj-Nisut is only available to pull through this method, meaning you cannot obtain this weapon in the Standard Event Wish or Character Event Wish banners. As of this writing, the Key of Khaj-Nisut is not available yet and will be available in the future.

Related: Should you pull for Cyno or Venti in Genshin Impact Version 3.1?

Key of Khaj-Nisut’s Stats

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star ATK : 44 at Level 1, 541 at Level 90

: 44 at Level 1, 541 at Level 90 Secondary Stat : HP%

: HP% Secondary Stat level : 14% at Level 1, 66% at Level 90

: 14% at Level 1, 66% at Level 90 Passive: Sunken Song of the Sands: HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew, x5 Damaged Prism, x3 Faded Red Satin, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x18 Damaged Prism, x12 Faded Red Satin, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x9 Turbid Prism, x9 Trimmed Red Silk, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x18 Turbid Prism, x14 Trimmed Red Silk, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x14 Radiant Prism, x9 Rich Red Brocade, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew, x27 Radiant Prism, x18 Rich Red Brocade, x65,000 Mora

Is the Key of Khaj-Nisut any good?

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is a niche weapon that’s not recommended to pull for unless you are interested in the upcoming character, Nilou. This is Nilou’s signature weapon and therefore is built to help her out specifically. The HP% secondary scaling is a stat rare for Sword characters, with most desiring other stats instead. Additionally, the passive does not supply enough Elemental Mastery to characters for general use.

However, this will likely be the best weapon for Nilou and is usable for other characters like Kuki Shinobu who also scales off of HP% and Elemental Mastery. It’s a highly specific weapon that you should only pull for if you’re a diehard Nilou fan. Otherwise, it’s highly recommended to simply skip this weapon and save your Primogems.