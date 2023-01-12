Genshin Impact: Light of Foliar Incision – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Light of Foliar Incision is a limited 5-star Sword weapon introduced in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. This weapon increases Crit DMG by a significant amount, while also slightly increasing Crit Rate and Elemental DMG. This is Alhaitham’s signature weapon and is designed to match his needs, but this sword is a solid pick-up for anybody.

The Light of Foliar Incision is a limited weapon, only available if it’s featured on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Weapon Event Wish banners swap out with every new character that rotates into the Character Event Wish Banner. If the Light of Foliar Incision is not featured as a summonable weapon, you will not be able to obtain this weapon.

Light of Foliar Incision’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

5-star ATK: 44 – 541

44 – 541 Secondary Stat: Crit DMG

Crit DMG Secondary Stat scaling: 19% – 88%

19% – 88% Passive: Whitemoon Bristle: CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. When Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew, x5 Dessicated Shell, x3 Faded Red Satin, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x18 Dessicated Shell, x12 Faded Red Satin, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew, x9 Sturdy Shell, x9 Trimmed Red Silk, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x18 Sturdy Shell, x14 Trimmed Red Silk, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew, x14 Marked Shell, x9 Rich Red Brocade, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew, x27 Marked Shell, x18 Rich Red Brocade, x65,000 Mora

Is the Light of Foliar Incision good?

The Light of Foliar Incision is a good stat stick for any Sword character, with a decent Base ATK stat and a very high +88% Crit DMG. However, the passive is somewhat restricting, as it only provides buffs relative to your Elemental Mastery. Therefore, this likely is not an optimal weapon for many characters unless they prefer to build Elemental Mastery.

That being said, as a 5-star Crit DMG sword, all you need sometimes are high stats. And this weapon delivers a staggeringly high Crit DMG stat. On the other hand, there’s no real reason to pull for this weapon unless you are planning on also obtaining Alhaitham.