Genshin Impact: “Lost in Prosperity” Quest Guide

The Lost in Prosperity quest picks up after Dehya nudges you toward a person who may have some more information about the Lesser Lord Kusanali. The new Dendro Archon may have an idea of your sibling and their whereabouts, so you decide to follow Dehya’s advice and head to Port Ormos.

Follow the quest indicator and make the long trek to Port Ormos from Sumeru City. This long journey may take you some time, so don’t forget to unlock any Statue of the Sevens or Teleport Waypoints on the way. Here is the location of Port Ormos on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The market is bustling and filled with people, making it hard for you to know how to proceed. Ask a nearby merchant to your right for some more information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You notice two students looking concerned and decide to eavesdrop on their conversation. You find out that Eremites are selling information for a hefty sum, so head to Djafar Tavern to spy in on some of the deals going on. There’s some ominous discussion over a Scarlet King, so you decide to cough up 500,000 Mora. (You do not need this much money, thankfully.)

A new character, Alhaitham, will appear to warn you that the informant you’re speaking with is a fraud. Alhaitham seems to know what he’s talking about, so pursue him. You’ll negotiate some information out of him, and he instructs you to find a merchant named Dori to purchase “Canned Knowledge.” Find Dori’s contact and follow him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to earn his trust by picking specific answers to his questions. Pick the following answers to earn the trust of the informant. If you pick any other answers, you will immediately have to start over again from the beginning.

Congratulations to you.

Dizziness with a side of tinnitus, please.

Port Ormos style.

After this deal is made, the matra will appear. Follow the informant up a hill. You’ll end up at this location here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dori will appear and call out to you, giving you a space to hide. Using your Elemental Sight, you’ll have to pick out the best Canned Knowledge. After purchasing the Canned Knowledge, the quest will conclude, and the next quest “Ever So Close” will immediately begin. Now that you’ve completed your end of the bargain, Alhaitham may be able to help you out more in your journey.