Genshin Impact: Makhaira Aquamarine – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Makhaira Aquamarine is a new 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact added in Version 3.1, empowering characters by increasing their Elemental Mastery. This new weapon will be useful for characters who love Elemental Reactions and players who love watching colorful numbers fly across the screen.

To obtain the Makhaira Aquamarine, the weapon must be featured as an available 4-star weapon on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Unlike most 4-star weapons in the game, the Makhaira Aquamarine is only available to pull through this method, meaning you cannot obtain this weapon in the Standard Event Wish or Character Event Wish banners. Currently, the Makhaira Aquamarine was featured one time as a weapon in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 3.1.

Related: Should you pull for Cyno or Venti in Genshin Impact Version 3.1?

Makhaira Aquamarine’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat level: 36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90

Passive: Desert Pavilion: The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Echo of Scorching Might, x3 Chaos Storage, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x12 Chaos Storage, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, x6 Chaos Module, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Dream of Scorching Might, x12 Chaos Module, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Dream of Scorching Might, x9 Chaos Bolt, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Olden Days of Scorching Might, x18 Chaos Bolt, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Makhaira Aquamarine any good?

The Makhaira Aquamarine is a decent option for any Claymore characters who scale off of Elemental Mastery. Sayu is a character who will most benefit from this weapon, as this weapon will improve her damage as well as give buffs to her party members.

This sword is also a decent option for characters like Beidou who may want to participate in a team with lots of Elemental Reactions. If you run Sayu or other Claymore characters who might benefit from this weapon, you can consider pulling for it. Otherwise, this weapon serves limited purpose.