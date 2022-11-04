Genshin Impact: Snow-Tombed Starsilver – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

There are several ways to get new weapons in Genshin Impact, some of which include crafting, Domain drops, Wishes, and quest rewards. Yet some weapons are hidden behind in-world puzzles that you can solve to get them. One such weapon is the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, which is a 4-star Claymore found in the frigid Dragonspine region located between Mondstadt and Liyue. In this guide, we will explain how to solve the puzzle to get the weapon, as well as how to get the crafting recipe, so read on to find out how to get the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore in Genshin Impact, along with information about its stats, ascension, and more.

How to get Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore in Genshin Impact

The Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore is hidden behind a locked door in Dragonspine, which requires a bit of puzzle-solving to open. There are eight stones with mystic symbols on them scattered around Dragonspine, all with unlit torches nearby. We have marked the location of all of them on the map below.

To get the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, do the following steps:

Light the torches near the carved stones with Pyro. You can light them in any order. After all torches have been lit, go to the cave where the Cryo Hypostasis is located. You can try to get by it or defeat it for easier access. Inside the chamber is an arcane contraption close to a big locked door. Light the four torches in the room with Pyro to open the door. Enter the room and after a brief cutscene, you will be able to get the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore.

Crafting the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore

After you have obtained the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore by solving the Stone Tablet puzzle, you can also find the crafting recipe for it in the same room. Look for a chest at the far end of the room, that’s where the recipe is located.

To craft more Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymores, you will need the following materials:

1 Northlander Claymore Billet

50 Crystal Chunk

50 Starsilver

500 Mora

Snow-Tombed Starsilver stats

Snow-Tombed Starsilver is a 4-star claymore, meaning that it will have some pretty good stats and help your party’s power level. Its base ATK value is 44 at level 1 which becomes 565 at level 90. Its secondary stat is Physical DMG Bonus, which enhances the character’s Physical DMG on a percentage basis, and starts at 7.5% at level 1 and grows to 34.5% at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK Stat Secondary Stat

(Physical DMG Bonus) 0 1/20 44 7.5% 0 20/20 119 13.3% 1 20/40 144 13.3% 1 40/40 226 19.3% 2 40/50 252 19.3% 2 50/50 293 22.4% 3 50/60 319 22.4% 3 60/60 361 25.4% 4 60/70 387 25.4% 4 70/70 429 28.4% 5 70/80 455 28.4% 5 80/80 497 31.5% 6 80/90 523 31.5% 6 90/90 565 34.5%

Furthermore, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore also has a refinement power called Frost Burial, with the following effect:

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Despite how it may seem, the AoE DMG of this extra attack is Physical. With each progressive refinement level, Frost Burial becomes stronger. The chance for the effect to happen increases at the rate of 60% > 70% > 80% > 90% > 100%. The AoE DMG percentage rate is 80% > 95% > 110% > 125% > 140%, which grows to 200% > 240% > 280% > 320% > 360% for those affected by Cryo.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

Snow-Tombed Starsilver Ascension

Like other weapons in Genshin Impact, Snow-Tombed Starsilver has six levels of ascension. To progress the ascension levels of the weapon, you will need to gather the required materials and pay a fee in Mora. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you’ll need:

5,000 Mora

3x Tile of Decarabian’s Tower

3x Heavy Horn

2x Slime Condensate

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

15,000 Mora

3x Debris of Decarabian’s City

12x Heavy Horn

8x Slime Condensate

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

20,000 Mora

6x Debris of Decarabian’s City

6x Black Bronze Horn

6x Slime Secretions

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

30,000 Mora

3x Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic

12x Black Bronze Horn

9x Slime Secretions

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

35,000 Mora

6x Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic

9x Black Crystal Horn

6x Slime Concentrate

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

45,000 Mora

4x Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream

18x Black Crystal Horn

12x Slime Concentrate

In other words, that’s a lot of materials that you will need to gather to fully ascend your Snow-Tombed Starsilver claymore. If you want to do it all in one go, here’s how many total materials you will have to get:

150,000 Mora

3x Tile of Decarabian’s Tower

9x Debris of Decarabian’s City

9x Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic

4x Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream

15x Heavy Horn

18x Black Bronze Horn

27x Black Crystal Horn

10x Slime Condensate

15x Slime Secretions

18x Slime Concentrate

No matter if you have obtained it through the puzzle or crafting, you’ll finally have an excellent 4-star claymore, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver.