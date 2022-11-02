Genshin Impact: A Thousand Floating Dreams – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

In higher tiers of Genshin Impact, some weapons are more difficult to find than others. For example, it’s pretty hard to come by a good 5-star catalyst, but with the release of Sumeru’s 3.2 update, there is another option for players to chase. Enter A Thousand Floating Dreams, a poetically named catalyst weapon that has a nice effect and is an amazing 5-star option. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact, including its stats, ascension, powers, and more.

How to get A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst in Genshin Impact

The main way to get the A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst is by getting lucky on Weapon Event Wishes. That means that you’ll need to have luck on your Wish pulls and get a 5-star weapon. The best chance to get it is during Weapon Event Wishes in which A Thousand Floating Dreams is the promoted weapon. For the sake of clarity, let’s take a look at the two possible scenarios to explain how the guaranteed Weapon Event Wish pull works.

To get a guaranteed 5-star weapon drop, you would have to do 80 wishes for the pity pull to kick in, when the pity counter will reset again.

To get a promotional 5-star weapon drop, the same pity pull chance is applied, and when you would get a 5-star item, there is a 75% chance for it to be the promotional 5-star weapon.

If you pull a 5-star weapon and it is not one of the promotional ones, then the next one you pull is guaranteed to be.

Image via HoYoVerse

A Thousand Floating Dreams stats

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star catalyst, which of course means that it comes with good stats and powers out of the box. The base ATK value is 44 at level 1 and becomes 542 at level 90. Its secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, which increases Reaction DMG based on the character’s element, starting at 58 at level 1 and growing to 265 at level 90.

Ascension Level Weapon Level Base ATK stat Secondary Stat

(Elemental Mastery) 0 1/20 44 58 0 20/20 110 102 1 20/40 141 102 1 40/40 210 148 2 40/50 241 148 2 50/50 275 172 3 50/60 307 172 3 60/60 341 195 4 60/70 373 195 4 70/70 408 218 5 70/80 439 218 5 80/80 475 241 6 80/90 506 241 6 90/90 542 265

Along with those base stats, A Thousand Floating Dreams catalyst also has a refinement power with a flashy name: A Thousand Nights’ Dawnsong, which has the following effect:

Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character’s DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack.

With every level of refinement, the Elemental Mastery, Elemental DMG Bonus, and party Elemental Mastery grow incrementally:

32 > 40 > 48 > 56 > 64

10% > 14% > 18% > 22% > 26%

40 > 42 > 44 > 46 > 48

Image via Genshin Impact

A Thousand Floating Dreams Ascension

In Genshin Impact, you will need to ascend your weapons to unlock their full potential, and powerful 5-star weapons like A Thousand Floating Dreams are well worth it. To get to the next ascension level, you will need to gather resources and also pay a Mora fee. To ascend from level 0 to 1, you’ll need:

10,000 Mora

5x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

5x Damaged Prism

3x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 1 to level 2, you need:

20,000 Mora

5x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

18x Damaged Prism

12x Fungal Spores

To ascend from level 2 to level 3, you need:

30,000 Mora

9x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

9x Turbid Prism

9x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 3 to level 4, you need:

45,000 Mora

5x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

18x Turbid Prism

14x Luminescent Pollen

To ascend from level 4 to level 5, you need:

55,000 Mora

9x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

14x Radiant Prism

9x Crystalline Cyst Dust

And finally, to ascend from level 5 to level 6, you need:

65,000 Mora

6x Oasis Garden’s Truth

27x Radiant Prism

18x Crystalline Cyst Dust

That is a truly tall order when it comes to all of the resources needed. But if you want to know just how much you will need to farm up to fully ascend your A Thousand Floating Dreams, we have calculated all of the totals. In short, you’ll need:

225,000 Mora

5x Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence

14x Oasis Garden’s Kindness

14x Oasis Garden’s Mourning

6x Oasis Garden’s Truth

23x Damaged Prism

27x Turbid Prism

41x Radiant Prism

15x Fungal Spores

23x Luminescent Pollen

27x Crystalline Cyst Dust

So with a bit of luck and a lot of grinding to upgrade and ascend it, you will have a powerful new 5-star catalyst weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams.