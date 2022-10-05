Genshin Impact: Staff of Scarlet Sands – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials
This 5-star weapon holds great power.
The Staff of Scarlet Sands is a 5-star Polearm weapon added in the first half of Genshin Impact Version 3.1. This new industrial spear is a strong weapon that provides a ton of added Crit Rate while also giving tons of ATK through its passive. Get this weapon for Polearm characters who will also need to build some Elemental Mastery, and watch as your numbers fly high.
To obtain the Staff of Scarlet Sands, the weapon must be featured as an available 5-star weapon on the Weapon Event Wish banner. Unlike most 5-star weapons in the game, the Staff of Scarlet Sands is only available to pull through this method, meaning you cannot obtain this weapon in the Standard Event Wish or Character Event Wish banners. As of this writing, the Staff of Scarlet Sands has featured one time as a weapon in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 3.1.
Staff of Scarlet Sands’ Stats
- Rarity: 5-star
- ATK: 44 at Level 1, 541 at Level 90
- Secondary Stat: Crit Rate
- Secondary Stat level: 9.6% at Level 1, 44.1% at Level 90
- Passive: Heat Haze at Horizon’s End – The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x5 Oasis Garden’s Reminiscence, x5 Chaos Storage, x3 Fungal Spores, x10,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x5 Oasis Garden’s Kindness, x18 Chaos Storage, x12 Fungal Spores, x20,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x9 Oasis Garden’s Kindness, x9 Chaos Module, x9 Luminescent Pollen, x30,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x5 Oasis Garden’s Mourning, x18 Chaos Module, x14 Luminescent Pollen, x45,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x9 Oasis Garden’s Mourning, x14 Chaos Bolt, x9 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x55,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x6 Oasis Garden’s Truth, x27 Chaos Bolt, x18 Crystalline Cyst Dust, x65,000 Mora
Is the Staff of Scarlet Sands any good?
The Staff of Scarlet Sands is a very strong Polearm weapon with high stats and a passive that encourages you to build Elemental Mastery. Elemental Mastery empowers the effects of reaction damage, such as Vaporize or Spread damage, and this weapon gives you quite a bit of both EM and ATK through its passive.
As a result, this weapon is a great fit for Polearm characters who enjoy building Elemental Mastery into their kits, such as Cyno or Xiangling. The high Crit Rate (44%) also makes this a generally good option for your Polearm characters who are low on that stat, allowing you to focus more on Crit DMG through your artifacts.