Genshin Impact: “Static Views” Quest Guide

The concealed dream world of Mahavanaranapna in Genshin Impact is a treasure trove of hidden and easy World Quests. The dream version of Vanarana is home to Aranara, weird little plant creatures who are happy to help you with cooking, crafting, and many other pursuits. One of the fun little side-quests you can find in their home area is called Static Views. In this guide, we will explain how to find and complete the quest Static Views in Genshin Impact, so read on to get some easy rewards.

How to complete Static Views in Genshin Impact

To start with, first make sure that you are in Mahavanaranapna, which is the dream version of Vanarana. Once there, find and interact with the mailbox. This will produce a painting that Paimon seriously considers to be a treasure map. Acting on Paimon’s hunch, head on over to the nearby Statue of the Seven that is depicted in the painting.

Image by Gamepur

The “treasure map” shows the position where you have to dig. Face the statue and dig at the marked location. You will get nothing at first, but will now have to play the Rhythm of the Great Dream by using the Vintage Lyre. This will revert you from the dream reality back to the normal reality. Return to the Statue of the Seven once again and dig in the same spot as earlier. This time, your efforts will produce a Common Chest and rewards that go along with it.

But that is not all. To fully complete the quest, you have to return to the Aranara cabin where you’ve started the quest, and then speak with Paimon. Only then will the Static Views quest be considered completed and you will get another small reward for your troubles.