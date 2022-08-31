Genshin Impact: “The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival follows immediately after the Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival, mysteriously sending the Traveler in what initially appears to be a time loop. After the Sabzeruz Festival doesn’t end as planned, Dunyarzad leaves with her body a little weaker due to the Eleazar disease. Additionally, Nilou cannot perform the annual Dance of Sabzeruz due to the intervention of Akademiya officials.

The quest immediately begins as you wake up back in your quarters. Paimon states that the day of the Sabzerus Festival has arrived, and that you should meet Dunyarzad at the appointed location. But of course, the Sabzerus Festival had already happened…

“The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

Head to the agreed location once again to meet with Dunyarzad. The quest will play out as before, except this time, Dunyarzad seems to be lacking the same energy she had the previous day. It appears as if you notice something strange, although Paimon is not aware of the repeating day. You’ll have to escort Dunyarzad through the various stalls you already visited.

Eventually, the Groundhog Day antics come to an end as you successfully chose a box filled with Sunsetias (we chose number four.) The Traveler notices the day is repeating, so he departs from Dunyarzad. Head to Lambad’s Tavern to continue the quest.

You attempt to do something you’ve never done before to shake off the sensation of deja vu. In the tavern, you order an unappetizing-looking dish, only to find that you feel as if the taste is familiar. Leave the Tavern. After leaving the Tavern, you meet with Dunyarzad again and she takes you to Nilou to view the dance.

Again, the dance goes unperformed. The festival abruptly ends, and you and Paimon decide to go to sleep. The same sensation you experienced during the previous quest will happen once again, and predictably, the day once again resets. Go again to Dunyarzad’s meeting spot to continue with the quest: “The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival.”

The mystery of the time loop will become clear to you as the storyline continues. Check back soon for a guide on “The Continuation of the Sabzerus Festival.”