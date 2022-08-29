Genshin Impact: “The Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

The Coming of Sabzeruz Festival quest begins immediately after the Ever So Close quest, one that ended with a bang as a fight by the Port Ormos docks ends with a man corrupted and the mysterious Alhaitham sneaking an important artifact from under you. With all this tension, Paimon suggests that you return to Sumeru City for some relaxation and to enjoy the Sabzeruz Festival.

Following her advice, return to Sumeru City and find Dunyarzad. She’s tucked away in one of the markets in this location here:

Paimon gets sleepy, so Dunyarzad offers to take you to some accommodations she had set up for your return. Go to her arranged accommodation. You agree with Dunyarzad to meet in the morning to enjoy the Sabzeruz Festival and continue to get some information about the Lesser Lord Kusanali. Dunyarzad is waiting for you at the location here:

Follow Dunyarzad and enjoy the stalls. You’ll have to prepare two items to participate in one of the stalls, so just choose two items that you have a surplus of.

Amid all the entertainment, Dunyarzad remembers that she forgot something in her quarters. Accompany her back. You’ll get ambushed by some Eremites on the way there. Dehya will intervene, and you’ll have to take Dunyarzad to a safe location. You’ll have one minute to escape, but the safe spot you head to is very close by.

All the commotion is too much for Dunyarzad to handle, so you’ll have to take her to a resting place. Dunyarzad reveals that she has Eleazar, the same sickness that Collei has. After an emotional talk, go view the Dance of Sabzeruz.

Upon your arrival, you see the performer, Nilou, talking with Akademiya officials who state that the dance can not be performed. They state that religious ceremonies such as the Sabzeruz Festival cannot be held.

The festival comes to an abrupt end due to the arrival of the Akademiya officials. You’ll return to your quarters, where a strange occurrence will interrupt a conversation with Paimon. Strangely, it will appear that time has rewinded somehow and brought you back to the start of the festival…