Genshin Impact: “The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

The Sabzeruz Festival time loop continues still, and you and Paimon inch closer and closer to discovering what the truth is behind this mysterious phenomenon. This quest begins automatically after you finish “The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival,” and “The Samsara of the Sabzeruz Festival” (which begins and completes automatically.)

“The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

You continue to ponder and search for the truth regarding the Sabzeruz Festival Samsara. A contemplation will begin soon after the beginning of this quest. Complete the following options:

Interpret “Bodily Memories.”

Take “Bodily Memories” and then associate it with the “Akasha’s Sound.”

A new entry will appear for you to interpret. Interpret this new entry, “Memories Are Deleted Everyday.”

Submit that conclusion for consideration.

This conclusion is also incorrect, according to Nahida. Once again, this error isn’t your fault. It’s just a part of the story. Afterward, you get the idea to talk to Dehya again, as you gleaned some more information the last time you spoke with her. Find Dehya to continue.

Dehya suggests a “day reset” is impossible as the resources spent during the festival are not being diminished, such as food or money. Dehya offers to show you proof, so follow her to the marked location. She shows you a practice dummy she trains on with the same amount of marks. If the day was being reset, there would naturally be more and more marks on the practice dummy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sages have not been manually replenishing everything as well, as they would have to perfectly reproduce the marks on the dummy. After Dehya leaves, you and Paimon get the idea to leave the city. Before leaving though, check with Nahida about this idea. Nahida reveals that you two have had this idea a couple of times before, but they never returned with information.

The day will reset again. This marks the end of “The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival” quest, immediately leading into the next quest: “The Empty Illusion of the Sabzeruz Festival.” The mystery of the time loop is slowly but surely reaching its solution, and you decide to focus a day on venturing outside of the city the next day.