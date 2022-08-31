Genshin Impact: “The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

Fortunately, you won’t have to escort Dunyarzad across the various stalls again. The sensation of deja vu gets even stronger. You sense a figure later that you must follow. Continue to follow them throughout Sumeru City until you can catch up with her, where you’ll see the little girl and Dunyarzad lying down on a bed.

This little girl introduces herself as Nahida. She hands you a Knowledge Capsule that you and Paimon use together. You receive all the memories of the previous festivals you’ve experienced, which at this point is exceeding forty.

Related: Genshin Impact: “The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

“The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival” Quest Guide

Nahida tells you that the Dunyarzad in front of you is the “first Dunyarzad,” and she doesn’t have a lot of time left. Nahida tells you the phenomenon you’re experiencing is called a Samsara, and to save Dunyarzad, you have to break out of this time cycle.

You’ll enter a new mode called “Contemplation,” where you have to reach the truth of the matter yourself. Choose a text entry to interpret it. Once you interpret one text entry, you may submit it as a conclusion as to what’s happening. Once certain text entries are interpreted, you can also associate them with a second text entry.

Follow these steps:

Interpret “The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara.” Associate it with “Deja Vu,” which will open up a new text entry: “Time Loop.”

Interpret “Time Loop.”

Submit it as a conclusion.

Nahida will tell you that your answer is incorrect. Don’t worry, this is part of the story. Go back to the Festival and see if you can ask around for some clues. You’ll eventually find Dehya and decide to take her to the “real” Dunyarzad. Another Contemplation will begin. Just submit “Dehya’s Greatsword.”

Return to Nahida with Dehya after successfully convincing her. She senses Dunyarzad and her ailing state, fully convincing her. Dehya believes that the Akademiya sages are pulling this off behind the scenes using the Akasha. Another Contemplation will begin. This time, conclude “Abnormal Mental Fatigue.”

You conclude the Akasha is behind this, and take off the Akasha to hopefully free yourself from the cycle. However, this doesn’t seem to work completely…

While the next parts you’ll experience are completely different quests, they will happen automatically and you won’t get a chance to do anything else. The next part of the quest happens entirely through dialogue and cutscenes, so play through that quest until you reach the next Contemplation in “The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival.”