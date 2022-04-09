Genshin Impact: The Moon and Stars Inscribe Day 3 event guide

The Hues of the Violet Garden is well into its third day of festivities, which means we’re getting the third and final day of the Moon and Stars Inscribe event. The Moon and Stars Inscribe is a mini-event as a part of the Magnificent Irodori Festival and involves taking photos of items to give two poets inspiration for their writing. On the final day, you’ll have to take photos of brand-new items compared to the previous day.

To begin this event, you need to complete the requisite quests required to unlock it. Following this, you must return to the pair of NPCs named Ootomo and Lenne, who will give you instructions based on the day’s set of photographs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this event, you’ll take photos in certain regions to match a specific daily theme. Today’s theme is Parting. Obtain “materials” so you can help the two poets figure out their writing better. The game asks you to make the trip over to Mondstadt to take four photos of Mondstadt’s regional specialties.

Take four photos of any of the following:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

Wolfhook

Note that you cannot use the Kamera gadget. To complete this event, you need to go into the Paimon menu and open the Camera app. Once you open the Camera app and approach one of the above objects, you’ll notice a circle surrounding the object of interest. Start your route by heading to this location in Starfell Lake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, head south a bit to find some Dandelion Seeds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you can make a small walk over to this location to snap a photo of some Small Lamp Grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you can simply teleport to Mondstadt and take a photo of the many Philameno Mushrooms that are located in the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all four photos taken, you can now return to Ootomo and Lenne. Hand in the photos and then select the following stanza:

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s the final day of the Moon Stars and Inscribe event! Follow this guide to finish off strong in this poetry writing bonanza.